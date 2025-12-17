Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, LAX traffic, Section 8, 110 Freeway, Santa Monica, TOD, Echo Park, car-nage and more

10:01 AM PST on December 17, 2025

Screengrab of LAX Gridlock website

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • Only L.A. Would Spend $1.5B To Make Airport Traffic Worse (LAT)
  • Jamison Buildings Turned Away Section 8 Renters (Capital & Main)
  • Caltrans Plans 110 Freeway Project, Including New Bridge (Eastsider)
  • Construction Underway On SaMo Pier (CCWW News)
  • 42-Unit Housing Rising Near Sepulveda E Line Station (Urbanize)
  • County Purchases Land For Affordable Housing Near MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
  • Some Echo Park Folks Want Highly Subsidized Metro Micro (Eastsider)
  • Carnage: Burbank Driver Flees After Crashing Into House (KCAL)
  • CA Could Ban Tesla Sales Over "Autopilot" Claims (KCAL)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

