Camino City Terrace Open Streets – Open Thread

Thousands of Angelenos took to the streets of East L.A. to enjoy the two-day open streets festival Camino City Terrace, presented by Metro. The county closed off about a mile and a half of City Terrace Drive and Hazard Avenue. People on foot, on bikes, on skates, and more came out to play in the streets.

Streetsblog attended on Saturday. While there were a lot of people enjoying Camino City Terrace, attendance was less than a typical one-day CicLAvia event. Generally, open streets tend to get more participants with longer recurring routes, in central areas served by a Metro rail station. City Terrace is a fairly central neighborhood. The route was a little over a mile from the nearest Metro E Line Station. That ride, and the route itself, were somewhat hilly.

The event drew a lot of people on foot, including families, joggers, and dog walkers. Along the route, some locals set up chairs on their sidewalks, and sat and watched the ebb and flow of people moving down the street.

Hubs were full of music, booths, vendors, and activities - especially at City Terrace Park and at Coyolxauhqui Plaza. That plaza area features several remarkable murals, including the recently restored George Yepes pieta at St. Lucy's Catholic Church.

Camino City Terrace along Hazard Avenue

Camino City Terrace

Camino City Terrace was not extremely steep, but it was perhaps the hilliest open streets event in So Cal. (Open Streets event organizers tend to prefer flatter routes, which are safer and easier for beginners to move around on.)

Pedestrians take to car-free streets during Camino City Terrace

Neighbors on Hazard Avenue pull up chairs to sit and watch Camino City Terrace go by

Detail of the George Yepes mural El Tepeyac De Los Ángeles at Saint Lucy's Catholic Church

Camino City Terrace

Readers - how was your experience at Camino City Terrace?