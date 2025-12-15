Camino City Terrace Open Streets – Open Thread

Thousands of Angelenos took to the streets of East L.A. to enjoy the two-day open streets festival Camino City Terrace, presented by Metro. The county closed off about a mile and a half of City Terrace Drive and Hazard Avenue. People on foot, on bikes, on skates, and more came out to play in the streets.
Streetsblog attended on Saturday. While there were a lot of people enjoying Camino City Terrace, attendance was less than a typical one-day CicLAvia event. Generally, open streets tend to get more participants with longer recurring routes, in central areas served by a Metro rail station. City Terrace is a fairly central neighborhood. The route was a little over a mile from the nearest Metro E Line Station. That ride, and the route itself, were somewhat hilly.
The event drew a lot of people on foot, including families, joggers, and dog walkers. Along the route, some locals set up chairs on their sidewalks, and sat and watched the ebb and flow of people moving down the street.
Hubs were full of music, booths, vendors, and activities - especially at City Terrace Park and at Coyolxauhqui Plaza. That plaza area features several remarkable murals, including the recently restored George Yepes pieta at St. Lucy's Catholic Church.
Readers - how was your experience at Camino City Terrace?