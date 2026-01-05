Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

La Brea pothole, cap-and-trade, rain gardens, river path, Angeles Crest Highway, car-nage, and more

10:16 AM PST on January 5, 2026

Today’s La Brea pothole that took out 14 cars. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Large Pothole On La Brea Damages 12+ Cars (Fox11)
  • So Cal Legislators Want Larger Slice of CA Cap-and-Trade (Sentinel)
  • SBLA Video Showcases Rain Gardens (Bluesky)
  • Metro Seeks Input On River Bike Path (Wave)
  • Burbank Wash Path Temporarily Closed For Repairs (Biking in L.A.)
  • La Cañada Studying Adding Signals To Curb Angeles Crest Hwy Speeds (Outlook)
  • Carnage: Long Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two, Injures Three (LB Post, KTLA, KABC, NBC4, KCAL)
    • Minor Injuries As WeHo Driver Crashes Into Tree (WeHo Times)
  • Congestion Pricing Works (SBNYC)
  • Capital & Main Reviews the Career of Sentinel Cartoonist David G. Brown

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

