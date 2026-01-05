Monday’s Headlines

- Large Pothole On La Brea Damages 12+ Cars (Fox11)
- Pothole Is Area Where City Did December "Large Asphalt Repair" (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- So Cal Legislators Want Larger Slice of CA Cap-and-Trade (Sentinel)
- SBLA Video Showcases Rain Gardens (Bluesky)
- Metro Seeks Input On River Bike Path (Wave)
- Burbank Wash Path Temporarily Closed For Repairs (Biking in L.A.)
- La Cañada Studying Adding Signals To Curb Angeles Crest Hwy Speeds (Outlook)
- Carnage: Long Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two, Injures Three (LB Post, KTLA, KABC, NBC4, KCAL)
- Minor Injuries As WeHo Driver Crashes Into Tree (WeHo Times)
- Congestion Pricing Works (SBNYC)
- Capital & Main Reviews the Career of Sentinel Cartoonist David G. Brown
