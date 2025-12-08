Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
This Week In Livable Streets

L.A. City Council District 9 debate, Camino City Terrace, Metro December service changes, E Line railyard open house, and more

1:12 PM PST on December 8, 2025

Camino City Terrace free open streets festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday December 13 and 14

L.A. City Council District 9 debate, Camino City Terrace, Metro December service changes, E Line railyard open house, and more.

  • Monday 12/8 - At 5:30 p.m. today Streets for All will host a virtual mobility debate for candidates running to replace termed-out City Councilmember Curren Price. Price represents the city's 9th District, which includes mostly the northeast part of South Los Angeles extending into the southern part of downtown Los Angeles (see map). Event details at SFA event page.
  • Saturday 12/13 - Metro will host a 9 a.m. to 12 noon open house at its E Line railyard (called Division 14), which includes the very pleasant Ishihara Park. Metro invites the public to learn about noise-mitigation improvements, and to get a behind-the-scenes look at the railyard and park. The railyard is at 2909 Exposition Boulevard in Santa Monica, about halfway between the 26th Street and Bundy stations. Easy access via the E Line walk/bike path. Details, and preregister for tour times, at Eventbrite.
Camino City Terrace open streets this Saturday and Sunday
  • Saturday and Sunday 12/13-14 - East L.A.'s City Terrace neighborhood will host the two-day CicLAvia-type open streets event Camino City Terrace. The free, family-friendly 1.6-mile event will temporarily close streets (City Terrace Drive and Hazard Avenue) to cars, opening them to walking, bicycling, skating, and more. Streets will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The west end of the route (City Terrace Drive at Ditman Avenue) is about a mile and a half bike ride from the Metro E Line (either Soto or Indiana Station) and just three miles from Union Station. For details, see Supervisor Hilda Solis' event webpage.
  • Sunday 12/14 - Metro is making their twice-a-year transit service changes. There are lots of minor adjustments, and no huge differences. Find details at The Source or Metro staff report.
  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

