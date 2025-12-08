This Week In Livable Streets

L.A. City Council District 9 debate, Camino City Terrace, Metro December service changes, E Line railyard open house, and more.

Monday 12/8 - At 5:30 p.m. today Streets for All will host a virtual mobility debate for candidates running to replace termed-out City Councilmember Curren Price. Price represents the city's 9th District, which includes mostly the northeast part of South Los Angeles extending into the southern part of downtown Los Angeles ( - At 5:30 p.m. today Streets for All will host a virtual mobility debate for candidates running to replace termed-out City Councilmember Curren Price. Price represents the city's 9th District, which includes mostly the northeast part of South Los Angeles extending into the southern part of downtown Los Angeles ( see map ). Event details at SFA event page

Saturday 12/13 - Metro will host a 9 a.m. to 12 noon open house at its E Line railyard (called Division 14), which includes the very pleasant Ishihara Park. Metro invites the public to learn about noise-mitigation improvements, and to get a behind-the-scenes look at the railyard and park. The railyard is at 2909 Exposition Boulevard in Santa Monica, about halfway between the 26th Street and Bundy stations. Easy access via the E Line walk/bike path. Details, and preregister for tour times, at - Metro will host a 9 a.m. to 12 noon open house at its E Line railyard (called Division 14), which includes the very pleasant Ishihara Park. Metro invites the public to learn about noise-mitigation improvements, and to get a behind-the-scenes look at the railyard and park. The railyard is at 2909 Exposition Boulevard in Santa Monica, about halfway between the 26th Street and Bundy stations. Easy access via the E Line walk/bike path. Details, and preregister for tour times, at Eventbrite

Camino City Terrace open streets this Saturday and Sunday

Saturday and Sunday 12/13-14 - East L.A.'s City Terrace neighborhood will host the two-day CicLAvia-type open streets event - East L.A.'s City Terrace neighborhood will host the two-day CicLAvia-type open streets event Camino City Terrace . The free, family-friendly 1.6-mile event will temporarily close streets (City Terrace Drive and Hazard Avenue) to cars, opening them to walking, bicycling, skating, and more. Streets will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The west end of the route (City Terrace Drive at Ditman Avenue) is about a mile and a half bike ride from the Metro E Line (either Soto or Indiana Station) and just three miles from Union Station. For details, see Supervisor Hilda Solis' event webpage

Sunday 12/14 - Metro is making their twice-a-year transit service changes. There are lots of minor adjustments, and no huge differences. Find details at - Metro is making their twice-a-year transit service changes. There are lots of minor adjustments, and no huge differences. Find details at The Source or Metro staff report

Ongoing : scheduled Metro service alerts: Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027

Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. : The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org