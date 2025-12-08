Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

ICE, LAPD vs. DIY crosswalks, Measure HLA, large asphalt repair, Koreatown pedestrian safety, Mariachi Plaza mixed-use, high-speed rail, car-nage, and more

10:37 AM PST on December 8, 2025

New mini-circle and official crosswalks at 4th Street and New Hampshire Avenue in Koreatown. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Calendar: Streets for All CD9 Candidates Debate 5:30 p.m. Tonight

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

City Mostly Rejects Another Round of HLA Appeals, Some After Deadline to Make Determination Had Passed

City continues to find new ways to not move forward with street safety projects.

December 8, 2025
crosswalks

Police and Fire Departments Shut Down Volunteer Crosswalk Painting Event in Westwood

LAPD cited People's Vision Zero volunteer organizer Jonathan Hale for misdemeanor "vandalism on city property," the charge typically means a $250 fine

December 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE terror escalating, Vision Zero failing, gondola, Olympics, Metro water taxi, NIMBYs vs. housing, car-nage and more

December 5, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, bus lane enforcement, HLA appeals, L.A. vs. SB79, LAPD, Metro December 14 service changes, Camino City Terrace, Norwalk, Ontario, Culver City, Canoga Park, car-nage and more

December 4, 2025
Caltrans

Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Sidewalk Work on Alvarado

Caltrans $70M State Route 2 Multimodal Project is rehabbing and improving 5 miles of Santa Monica Blvd, Alvarado St., and Glendale Blvd.

December 3, 2025
See all posts