Monday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues - Targeting Day Laborers (L.A. Taco)
- LAPD Cuffs and Tickets Guerilla Crosswalk Organizer (Biking in L.A., Reddit)
- Public Works Board Denies Measure HLA Appeals (Bikas, @lintonjoe)
- Public Works "Large Asphalt Repair" Short Circuits ADA & HLA (Future is L.A.)
- L.A. Local On Improvements At Deadly Ktown Intersection
- Amtrak Train Kills Person On Tracks In Sun Valley (KTLA, NBC4)
- 44-Affrordable 41-Parking Mixed-Use Nearly Done Across From Mariachi Plaza Station (Urbanize)
- CA High-Speed Rail Releases L.A. To Anaheim Plan (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Kills East L.A. Pedestrian (KCAL)
- Police Arrest LB Driver Who Apparently Deliberately Murdered Pedestrian (LB Post, KCAL)
- Community Mourns Baldwin Park Motorcyclist Killed By Driver (KABC)
- Two Drivers Hospitalized In Rialto Freeway Crash (KTLA, KCAL)
- Driver Killed Crashing Into Pole In Menifee (KTLA)
- Driver Killed In Huntington Beach PCH Crash (KCAL)
- Driver Flees After Crashing Into Whittier Home (KTLA)
- LASD: Driver vs. Ped Crashes Frequent In WeHo (WeHoTimes)
Calendar: Streets for All CD9 Candidates Debate 5:30 p.m. Tonight
