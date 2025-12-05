Friday’s Headlines

- So. Cal ICE Terror Escalating (L.A. Taco)
- L.A.'s Vision Zero Failure (Washington Post, excerpts Biking in L.A.)
- Anti-Gondola Protest Disrupts Metro Board Meeting (@lintonjoe, @stopthegondola)
- Metro Approves Gondola Again (Public Press, LAT, NBC4)
- Coalition Protests Olympics Putting Angelenos At Risk (Torched)
- Metro Advancing Proposed Water Taxi (LAist, Random Lengths)
- Many Oppose Affordable 5-Story La Crescenta Apartments (GNP)
- Barger: Shrink Crescenta Affordable Project (CV Weekly)
- Many Oppose Glendale Allowing Converting City Parking Lots To Housing (CV Weekly1, CV Weekly2)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In PCH Crash Near Ventura County Border (KABC)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA