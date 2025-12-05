Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE terror escalating, Vision Zero failing, gondola, Olympics, Metro water taxi, NIMBYs vs. housing, car-nage and more

8:39 AM PST on December 5, 2025

Stop the Gondola protestors disrupting yesterday’s Metro board meeting

  • So. Cal ICE Terror Escalating (L.A. Taco)
    • Communities Urge Home Depot Boycott, Against ICE Cooperation (SFV Sun)
    • ICE Terror Impacting LAUSD Enrollment (KABC)
    • Long Beach Won't Prosecute 'No Sleep for ICE' Protestors (LB Post)
  • L.A.'s Vision Zero Failure (Washington Post, excerpts Biking in L.A.)
  • Anti-Gondola Protest Disrupts Metro Board Meeting (@lintonjoe, @stopthegondola)
  • Coalition Protests Olympics Putting Angelenos At Risk (Torched)
  • Metro Advancing Proposed Water Taxi (LAist, Random Lengths)
  • Many Oppose Affordable 5-Story La Crescenta Apartments (GNP)
    • Barger: Shrink Crescenta Affordable Project (CV Weekly)
  • Many Oppose Glendale Allowing Converting City Parking Lots To Housing (CV Weekly1, CV Weekly2)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In PCH Crash Near Ventura County Border (KABC)
    • Santa Clarita Crash Sends Cyclist To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Speeding Driver Crashes Into Gardena Restaurant (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into OC Salon (NBC4)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, bus lane enforcement, HLA appeals, L.A. vs. SB79, LAPD, Metro December 14 service changes, Camino City Terrace, Norwalk, Ontario, Culver City, Canoga Park, car-nage and more

December 4, 2025
Caltrans

Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Sidewalk Work on Alvarado

Caltrans $70M State Route 2 Multimodal Project is rehabbing and improving 5 miles of Santa Monica Blvd, Alvarado St., and Glendale Blvd.

December 3, 2025
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Streetsblog CAL

San Bernardino Could Finally End One of Country’s Worst Zombie Projects: The ONT Connector

“The ONT Connector is an inappropriate investment. Ridership capacity and public transportation utility do not support spending billions of dollars for it. Scrapping the project is the right decision. Electric rail to ONT is the appropriate decision,” per The Transit Coalition

December 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, CicLAvia sponsorship, UCLA to E Line, South Pasadena, Santa Monica, Pasadena, car-nage, and more

December 3, 2025
fundraisers

Support Streetsblog L.A. Today for a Better 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re asking for your support to keep independent, people-centered transportation journalism alive in Los Angeles.

December 2, 2025
SGV

Baldwin Park Update: Progress on Path and Park Projects

The new connection from Walnut Creek Nature Park to the greenway walk/bike path is just about finished, and the huge expansion on Barnes Park is trooping along

December 2, 2025
See all posts