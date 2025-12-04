Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- Assemblymember Gipson Leads Vigil For ICE Victims (Sentinel)
- L.A. City Slightly Expanding Bus Lane Enforcement (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Streets For All Says HLA Appeals Process Not Following HLA Law (Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. Council Looks To Skirt SB79 Transit-Oriented Housing (Beverly Press)
- Council Supports LAPD, Rejects Limiting Less-Lethal Weapons (L.A. Taco, LAist)
- Metro Outlines December 14 Service Changes (The Source, staff report)
- CicLAvia-type Camino City Terrace Event Coming To East L.A. Dec. 13-14 (BH Beat)
- Norwalk To Break Ground On Hermosillo Park Revamp This Saturday (Patriot)
- SBCTA Cancels Ontario Airport Tesla Tunnel Project (SBCA Bluesky)
- Metro Gondola Vote Today (NBC4)
- UCLA Cracks Down On "Dangerous" E-Scooter Riding (Daily Bruin)
- Culver City Walk to School Day Tomorrow (CC Crossroads)
- L.A. Approves 276-Apartment Mixed-Use Near Canoga G Line Station (Urbanize)
- Broad Museum Expanding Next To Bunker Hill Station (Urbanize)
- 101 Freeway Gets New Filmstrip Artwork In East Hollywood (KCAL)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Dramatic Huntington Beach Crash (KTLA)
