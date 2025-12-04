Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, bus lane enforcement, HLA appeals, L.A. vs. SB79, LAPD, Metro December 14 service changes, Camino City Terrace, Norwalk, Ontario, Culver City, Canoga Park, car-nage and more

9:30 AM PST on December 4, 2025

Camino City Terrace free open streets festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday December 13 and 14

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
    • Assemblymember Gipson Leads Vigil For ICE Victims (Sentinel)
  • L.A. City Slightly Expanding Bus Lane Enforcement (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Streets For All Says HLA Appeals Process Not Following HLA Law (Biking in L.A.)
  • L.A. Council Looks To Skirt SB79 Transit-Oriented Housing (Beverly Press)
  • Council Supports LAPD, Rejects Limiting Less-Lethal Weapons (L.A. Taco, LAist)
  • Metro Outlines December 14 Service Changes (The Source, staff report)
  • CicLAvia-type Camino City Terrace Event Coming To East L.A. Dec. 13-14 (BH Beat)
  • Norwalk To Break Ground On Hermosillo Park Revamp This Saturday (Patriot)
  • SBCTA Cancels Ontario Airport Tesla Tunnel Project (SBCA Bluesky)
  • Metro Gondola Vote Today (NBC4)
  • UCLA Cracks Down On "Dangerous" E-Scooter Riding (Daily Bruin)
  • Culver City Walk to School Day Tomorrow (CC Crossroads)
  • L.A. Approves 276-Apartment Mixed-Use Near Canoga G Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Broad Museum Expanding Next To Bunker Hill Station (Urbanize)
  • 101 Freeway Gets New Filmstrip Artwork In East Hollywood (KCAL)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Dramatic Huntington Beach Crash (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

