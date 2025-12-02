Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE terror, masked ICE, rents, Koreatown traffic circle, housing, LAX, Culver City, South Pasadena, congestion, car-nage, and more

9:32 AM PST on December 2, 2025

LADOT rendering of roundabout coming to 4th Street and New Hampshire

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
    • ICE Harms L.A. Restaurants (L.A. Taco)
    • County About To Ban Masked ICE Agents (LAT, KCAL)
    • Public Defender Will Fight Deportation (Public Press)
  • L.A. Council Could Allow Small Landlords To Raise Rents More (LAist)
  • Public Works To Receive Bids For Ktown Traffic Circle (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • 90-Unit 14-Parking South L.A. Affordable Housing Nearly Done (Urbanize)
  • Reddit Is Split: Metro LAX Connection Is Awful, or Great
  • County Seeks Input On Transit Gaps (SaMo Next)
  • Culver City Seeks Input On Safer Routes To Schools (CC Crossroads)
  • South Pasadena Opening New Pocket Parks This Year (SP Review)
  • Car Traffic Congestion Slightly Down In L.A. Year-to-Year (KCAL)
    • L.A. Traffic Congestion 15% Worse Than Pre-COVID (Xtown)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Huntington Beach Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Driver Injured In Baldwin Park Truck Crash (KABC, KCAL)
    • Redlands DUI Driver Crashes, Rams Police Car (KTLA)
  • For Giving Tuesday Please Support Streetsblog and Other Advocates and Independent Media

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

fundraisers

Support Streetsblog L.A. Today for a Better 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re asking for your support to keep independent, people-centered transportation journalism alive in Los Angeles.

December 2, 2025
SGV

Baldwin Park Update: Progress on Path and Park Projects

The new connection from Walnut Creek Nature Park to the greenway walk/bike path is just about finished, and the huge expansion on Barnes Park is trooping along

December 2, 2025
91 Freeway widening

Metro Committee Approves $7M to Tee Up 91 Freeway Widening

Metro and Caltrans anticipate spending roughly $200M to add one more westbound lane for nearly four miles through the cities of Artesia and Cerritos

December 1, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

December 1, 2025
Streetsblog CAL

UCLA Report Shows How Freeway Construction Last Century Was Used to Destroy and Divide Communities of Color

“Understanding the history of racism in freeway development can inform restorative justice in these areas.”

November 26, 2025
See all posts