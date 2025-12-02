Tuesday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- ICE Harms L.A. Restaurants (L.A. Taco)
- County About To Ban Masked ICE Agents (LAT, KCAL)
- Public Defender Will Fight Deportation (Public Press)
- L.A. Council Could Allow Small Landlords To Raise Rents More (LAist)
- Public Works To Receive Bids For Ktown Traffic Circle (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- 90-Unit 14-Parking South L.A. Affordable Housing Nearly Done (Urbanize)
- Reddit Is Split: Metro LAX Connection Is Awful, or Great
- County Seeks Input On Transit Gaps (SaMo Next)
- Culver City Seeks Input On Safer Routes To Schools (CC Crossroads)
- South Pasadena Opening New Pocket Parks This Year (SP Review)
- Car Traffic Congestion Slightly Down In L.A. Year-to-Year (KCAL)
- L.A. Traffic Congestion 15% Worse Than Pre-COVID (Xtown)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Huntington Beach Pedestrian (KTLA)
