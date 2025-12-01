This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, L.A. City Council District 1 not-quite-debate, Measure M oversight, 105 Freeway widening, and more.
- Wednesday 12/3 - At 10 a.m. Metro's Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee will meet to hear and discuss updates on Metro projects and programs funded via the Measure M county sales tax. See agenda and staff reports for details.
- Thursday 12/4 - The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items - including the stadium gondola, open streets funding, ESFV rail, bus electrification, 91 Freeway widening, and more. Find agenda and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
- Thursday 12/4 - Streets for All had planned to host a candidates debate for L.A. City Council District 1, but the challengers dropped out en masse, so SFA will host a discussion with CD1's incumbent, progressive City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. Tune in to the virtual event from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Thursday 12/4 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting updating the public on construction of the Metro/Caltrans 105 Freeway widening project. Details at Eventbrite.
- Friday 12/5 - At its 10 a.m. meeting, the L.A. City Board of Public Works will hear the second batch of Measure HLA appeals: five appeals (all filed by Joe Linton in his personal capacity, not in his work capacity as an editor of Streetsblog). Read SBLA's coverage of last week's first ever HLA appeals. The meeting agenda will be posted soon at the city's BPW meeting page.
- Postponed to January
Next week, Monday 12/8 - At 3 p.m., the city of Monrovia will celebrate the grand opening of its new Satoru Tsuneishi Park, named for the local haiku poet who was imprisoned during World War II. The park is located at 1111 Encino Avenue.
- Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
