Streetsblog Los Angeles home
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, L.A. City Council District 1 not-quite-debate, 105 Freeway widening, Measure M, and more

4:12 PM PST on December 1, 2025

ActiveSGV save open streets alert

Metro board meeting, L.A. City Council District 1 not-quite-debate, Measure M oversight, 105 Freeway widening, and more.

  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

