Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- City of Vernon Sues Metro Over Union Station Expansion Impacts
- More on First Ever Measure HLA Appeal Rulings at Board of Public Works (LAist, Biking in L.A., @lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Why First HLA Appeals Focus on Good Projects (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Metro Low Income Pass Program More Successful Than Before (Sentinel, Daily News)
- Electrical Fire Forces Evacuation Of Metro MacArthur Park Station (KTLA)
- Next Week's Metro Gondola Approval Vote On Consent Calendar (LAT)
- More On Santa Monica Telling Waymo To Cease Charger Noise (LAT, SMDP)
- Caltrans Doing $70M Rehab Of Alvarado St & Glendale Blvd (Eastsider)
- Pasadena N. Lake Plan Encourages TOD, Walkability (Pasadena Now)
- Waymo Expanding To Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
- Carnage: Speeding Motorcyclist Killed In Culver City Crash (CC Crossroads)
Streetsblog will publish lightly today, take the Thanksgiving holiday off, and will return Monday.
