Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, Vernon sues Metro, first Measure HLA Board of Public Works appeals, Metro LIFE program, gondola, Santa Monica vs. Waymo, Pasadena, car-nage and more

10:28 AM PST on November 26, 2025

Union Station – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Streetsblog will publish lightly today, take the Thanksgiving holiday off, and will return Monday.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streetsblog CAL

UCLA Report Shows How Freeway Construction Last Century Was Used to Destroy and Divide Communities of Color

“Understanding the history of racism in freeway development can inform restorative justice in these areas.”

November 26, 2025
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

Board of Public Works Rejects Most, Not All, Appeals to Force City to Make Streets Safer While Doing Other Road Improvements

The city keeps fighting to not do HLA improvements.

November 25, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, Burbank, Inglewood, Santa Monica vs. Waymo, Pasadena, OC, car-nage, and more

November 25, 2025
Metro

Metro November 2025 Board Committee Round-Up: Gondola, Valley Light Rail, Open Streets, and More

More open streets funding (maybe), East San Fernando Valley rail, battery-electric buses, and second time around gondola approval

November 21, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE, CicLAvia, Dodgers stadium gondola, daylighting, Glendale, car-nage, Waymo, and more

November 21, 2025
