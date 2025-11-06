New Affordable Housing Coming to Baldwin Park

In Baldwin Park, a new 51-unit building is nearing completion in the city’s downtown. The Esteban E. Torres Village is expected to be finished within the first few months of 2026.

Applicants for tenancy have been waitlisted for a project-based voucher program (which matches the voucher to the unit, not the tenant). Only one of the units is not tied to a voucher, and the waitlist is closed.

The building has 48 subterranean parking spaces, and 7 are American with Disabilities Act accessible.

The Esteban E. Torres Village is located at 14617 Ramona Blvd, near where Ramona becomes Badillo Street.

It’s located at 14617 Ramona Boulevard, across the street from the Baldwin Park Metrolink Station, and walking distance from Morgan Park, the Baldwin Park community center, city hall, Baldwin Park High School, and grocery stores.

The Torres building is a project of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, which built a similar project in El Monte in 2022.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!