Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Tuesday is Election Day! Plus Metro meetings and more.

8:32 AM PST on November 4, 2025

Streetsblog endorses voting Yes on 50

Election Day, Metro meetings, and more.

  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Pomona

Pomona Is Becoming Bike-Friendly

Pomona has made a point of going above and beyond the basic minimums for safer streets, including bikeabilty, walkability, accessibility, and transit improvements

November 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

November 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

November 3, 2025
Safety

Two Weeks After Anniversary of Fatal Malibu Crash, City Could Reject PCH Safety Improvements

After writing two weeks ago about Malibu trying to do right after a fatal crash, and covering their efforts to put speed cameras on the PCH for years, I feel like I'm in an alternate reality.

October 31, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 31, 2025
See all posts