This Week In Livable Streets

Election Day, Metro meetings, and more.
- Tuesday 11/4 - Tomorrow is Election Day! Streetsblog heartily endorses Yes on Prop 50. Ride Metro transit free all day. Find your polling place at the L.A. County elections website.
- Wednesday 11/5 - Metro will host a 12 p.m. virtual update meeting on its D Line subway project, focused on construction through Beverly Hills. Details at Eventbrite.
- Thursday 11/6 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details at Eventbrite.
- Thursday 11/6 - Metro will host a 5 p.m. virtual public hearing for its Dodgers Stadium gondola project, officially called L.A. Aerial Rapid Transit (ART). Details at Eventbrite.
- Thursday 11/6 - Metro is hosting several meetings on its lower 710 Freeway expansion project, now termed the Long Beach–East LA Corridor Mobility Investment Plan (LB-ELA CMIP). There's a virtual meeting this Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m., plus meetings coming up on Wednesday 11/12 and Thursday 11/18.
- Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help:
