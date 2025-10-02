Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

10:35 AM PDT on October 2, 2025

Subway station under construction in Beverly Hills in 2024. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror: ICE Returns To Monrovia Home Depot (L.A. Taco)
  • Beverly Hills Temple Angry With Metro Construction (Beverly Press)
  • Streets for All Offers New Graph Interface for Metro Ridership Data
  • LAist Looks Into Latest LAX People Mover Delays
  • City Council Supports 139-Home Mixed-Use By Sunset/Vermont, Against Appeal (Urbanize)
  • Metro Closing Ramp For 1 Month For Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Widening (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: DUI Moped Rider Crashes Into LAPD Car In DTLA (KCAL)
    • Truck Collides With Amtrak Train Near Santa Maria (NBC4)
    • Scholarship Honors Eagle Rocker Killed in Hit-and-Run (Eastsider)
  • L.A. Sheriff Dept. Announces Ped Safety Month (KCAL)
  • CA Drivers Licenses To Get New Features (KABC)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

