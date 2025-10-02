Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror: ICE Returns To Monrovia Home Depot (L.A. Taco)
- Beverly Hills Temple Angry With Metro Construction (Beverly Press)
- Streets for All Offers New Graph Interface for Metro Ridership Data
- LAist Looks Into Latest LAX People Mover Delays
- City Council Supports 139-Home Mixed-Use By Sunset/Vermont, Against Appeal (Urbanize)
- Metro Closing Ramp For 1 Month For Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Widening (SC Signal)
- Carnage: DUI Moped Rider Crashes Into LAPD Car In DTLA (KCAL)
- L.A. Sheriff Dept. Announces Ped Safety Month (KCAL)
- CA Drivers Licenses To Get New Features (KABC)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA