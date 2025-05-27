Skip to Content
The Valley

Construction Well Underway At Caballero Creek Park in Tarzana

The $5.45 million 1.5-acre Los Angeles River park will detain and cleanse rainwater runoff

12:06 PM PDT on May 27, 2025

Caballero Creek park under construction last week. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Construction is preceding at Caballero Creek Park, a new Los Angeles River park near the intersection of Lindley Avenue and Reseda Boulevard in the West San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana - just south of Reseda High School.

Caballero Creek Park is located between Reseda Park and the Sepulveda Basin. Map, oriented with north to the right, via the MRCA project information sheet
Caballero Creek Park is located along Lindley Avenue, just south of Reseda Boulevard - via the project info sheet

The park is located at the confluence of Caballero Creek and the L.A. River, two of Southern California's concrete-encased waterways.

Caballero Creek just south of the new park

Construction kicked off last July on the $5.45 million 1.5-acre park, a joint project of the state Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, and the City of Los Angeles. The park is anticipated to open this summer.

Caballero Creek Park schematic plan

The site had long been an asphalt lot, with a handful of trees (most of which were preserved). The new natural park will have native landscaping, a walking path, and rainwater features: a bioswale and a small water treatment wetland. The park will filter and store irrigation water, which will be pumped by solar energy generated onsite.

Caballero Creek Park is located alongside the future L.A. River bike/walk path. The city already opened two stretches of West Valley river path - in 2014 and 2022.

The next River path phase, extending 2.9 miles east from Vanalden Avenue to Balboa Boulevard, is designed and approved. Construction was anticipated to begin later this year. Earlier this month, construction bids exceeded allocated project funding (by roughly $40 million), so the city is now figuring out how to get past the unanticipated construction funding shortfall.

Below are Caballero Creek Park construction progress photos taken last week.

View from Reseda Boulevard Bridge: the L.A. River (left), Caballero Creek (diagonal slot center), and the future park (right)
Confluence of Caballero Creek and the L.A. River
Caballero Creek park under construction. The depressed area in the middle of park detains and cleans rainwater runoff from nearby streets
Caballero Creek Park cistern structure under construction
Caballero Creek treatment wetlands and overlook under construction
The concrete channel of Caballero Creek curves around the west edge of the new park
Construction banner notes that Caballero Creek will be the "first net zero park in the city of Los Angeles"
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

