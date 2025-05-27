Construction Well Underway At Caballero Creek Park in Tarzana

Construction is preceding at Caballero Creek Park, a new Los Angeles River park near the intersection of Lindley Avenue and Reseda Boulevard in the West San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana - just south of Reseda High School.
The park is located at the confluence of Caballero Creek and the L.A. River, two of Southern California's concrete-encased waterways.
Construction kicked off last July on the $5.45 million 1.5-acre park, a joint project of the state Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, and the City of Los Angeles. The park is anticipated to open this summer.
The site had long been an asphalt lot, with a handful of trees (most of which were preserved). The new natural park will have native landscaping, a walking path, and rainwater features: a bioswale and a small water treatment wetland. The park will filter and store irrigation water, which will be pumped by solar energy generated onsite.
Caballero Creek Park is located alongside the future L.A. River bike/walk path. The city already opened two stretches of West Valley river path - in 2014 and 2022.
The next River path phase, extending 2.9 miles east from Vanalden Avenue to Balboa Boulevard, is designed and approved. Construction was anticipated to begin later this year. Earlier this month, construction bids exceeded allocated project funding (by roughly $40 million), so the city is now figuring out how to get past the unanticipated construction funding shortfall.
Below are Caballero Creek Park construction progress photos taken last week.