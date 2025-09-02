Give Your Input on Monterey Park’s Garvey Ave Redesign

Monterey Park’s Garvey Avenue is slated for a full redesign that will “improve traffic capacity, public transit and bus flow, replace non-ADA compliant curb ramps,” and bring “pedestrian safety improvements throughout the corridor.” The project area covers 1.5 miles of Garvey (and neighboring parallels Newmark Avenue and Emerson Avenue) between Atlantic Boulevard and New Avenue.

Project area for the Garvey Ave Capacity Improvement Project. The highlighted yellow line is Garvey, and the blue lines are Newmark and Emerson.

The plan-in-progress is called the Garvey Avenue Capacity Improvements Project, which sounds a little car-centric, but the city’s literature has a clear emphasis on new bike lanes, safer intersections, upgraded sidewalks, improved transit service/bus stops, and better lighting. Bike lanes are explicitly planned for Newmark and Emerson in the map above.

Since the project is in planning stages and community outreach hasn’t begun yet, multimodal SGV’ers have plenty of opportunity to make their voices heard and push for the best facilities possible. Here is the online survey that will get the process started.

For more info, see following

Website: https://www. montereypark.ca.gov/1693/ Garvey-Ave-CapacityImprovement

Phone: 626-307-1320

Email: zmazboudi@montereypark.ca.gov

Streetsblog's San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. "Foothill Transit. Going Good Places."