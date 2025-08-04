Monday’s Headlines

- Appeals Court Blocks Indiscriminate So Cal ICE Raids (LAist, NBC4)
- Border Patrol/ICE Arrested and Held US Citizens (Capital & Main)
- Time To Comment On Metro Sepulveda Rail (Century City News)
- Pasadena Complete Streets Urges Speed Hump Policy Reform
- City Reinstalls Erased DIY Stoner Park Crosswalks (LAist, NBC4, CC News)
- Councilmember Traci Park: City Will Also Add Missing Curb Ramps
- Tesla Ordered To Pay $240M In Autopilot Crash (LAist)
- Failed Recall Helped Mayor Bass (LAT)
- L.A. Podcast Talks Infrastructure
- County Restricts RV Parking (BH Beat)
- Cm Heather Hutt Motion Would Further Two Mini-Parks (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Person Killed, Others Hurt, In Multi-Car Crash In Elysian Valley (NBC4, Eastsider)
- Driver Kills Long Beach Pedestrian (Watchdog)
- Person Killed In Newhall Pass Wrong Way Crash (SC Signal)
- Family, Community Mourn Koreatown DUI Crash Victim (NBC4, Telemundo)
- Support Nadir Gavarrete's Family (GoFundMe)
- Crosswalk Collective Adds Memorial Crosswalks (JRL Bluesky)
- Bay Area Lawsuit Seeks To End Inclusionary Zoning (LAist)
- Triple Digit Heat Expected This Week (LAist, Pasadena Now)
