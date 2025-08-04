Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:59 AM PDT on August 4, 2025

New crosswalks at site where 9-year-old Nadir Gavarrete was killed by a DUI driver – photo via Crosswalk Collective Instagram

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Vision Zero

As Community Mourns 9-Year-Old Nadir Gavarrete, Crosswalk Collective Improves Deadly Koreatown Intersection

Fourth grader Nadir Gavarrete was into dinosaurs and playing soccer

August 4, 2025
Metro

Metro Friday Newsbits: Toilets, El Monte Bike Hub, and Bike-Share Limbo

Metro Bike Share on month-to-month extensions, El Monte bike hub smashed again, and Metro expanding easy-to-use Throne toilets

August 1, 2025
Metro

Metro/Caltrans Freeway Expansion Updates: Projects on 57/60, 605, 71 Freeways

57/60 Freeway construction might be a year late, first segment of 71 Freeway construction finishing, and agencies keep setting the stage for 605 Freeway mega-project

July 31, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

July 31, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 30, 2025
