Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:12 AM PDT on July 25, 2025

Pomona A Line Station ready to open. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro A Line Extension to Pomona Will Open September 19

Nine new miles of light rail, four new stations - Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona - extending the world's longest light rail line

July 24, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

July 24, 2025
Union Station

Eyes on the Street: Metro Demolition Makes Way for Union Station Run-Through Tracks

Metro is demolishing industrial buildings in order to extend tracks over the 101 Freeway. The Link US project will greatly increase the capacity and efficiency of Union Station.

July 23, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 23, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

July 22, 2025
Metro

ICE Terror Depressed Overall Metro Ridership in June

Even with the new connectivity and LAX station - and the highest ridership month in the three years the K Line has been open - ICE's dehumanizing raids significantly depressed ridership across the Metro system

July 22, 2025
