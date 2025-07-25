Friday’s Headlines

- More On Pomona A Line Opening September 19 (LAist, Urbanize, Metro)
- Metro D Line Reopens Tomorrow After 2 Month Closure (LAist)
- L.A. Taco Daily Memo Reviews ICE Terror
- Police Clash With Anti-ICE Protestors In DTLA (KTLA, KABC)
- Homeless Services Brace For Punitive Federal Funding Shift (LAist, LAT)
- Councilmember Lee Launches Sidewalk Repairs Program (Daily News)
- LB Transit E-Bus Battery Catches Fire In Yard (LB Post)
- Pasadena Approves Placemaking Overhaul Of Lake Ave (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Bellflower Cyclist (KCAL)
- Rash Of Deadly WeHo Area Hit-and-Runs (Biking in L.A., Beverly Press)
- In LB Parking Lot, Driver Runs Over and Kills Child (LB Post, NBC4)
- Loved Ones Mourn Four People Killed By Norwalk DUI (KTLA)
- 4 Rescued From Car That Crashed Into Mid-City Tree (KCAL)
