This Week In Livable Streets

3:16 PM PDT on July 22, 2025

Eastside Mural Ride this Saturday

ICE protests, Metro board, Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meeting, Eastside mural and music rides, and more.

  • Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
  • Concluding Tuesday 7/22 - Metro is wrapping up a series of community meetings to share design updates and listen to public feedback on its North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project (NHTP BRT), which is in the early construction ("pre-construction") phase. See presentation and video of earlier virtual meeting. Details at Metro project webpage. See also Streets for All alert regarding Metro's proposed downgrading of the project's bike lanes through Glendale.
    • Tuesday 7/22 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank
  • Thursday 7/24 - The Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Details at Metro board meeting webpage.
  • Saturday 7/26 - People for Mobility Justice will host their annual Eastside Mural Ride, a free beginner-friendly and family-friendly cultural bike ride through the streets of Boyle Heights and East L.A. Meet-up is at 9 a.m. at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. Event details at Instagram or Eventbrite.
  • Saturday 7/26 - LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and Metro Bike Share will host a free community bike ride to Celebrate the Eastside Sound. Meet up at 10 a.m. at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes at 501 N. Main Street in downtown L.A. El Pueblo area, just west of Union Station. Details at event webpage or BH Beat.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

