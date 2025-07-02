New Bike Lanes on Avenues 64 and 63 in Highland Park

The L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) recently installed new bike lanes on Avenues 64 and 63 in the northeast L.A. neighborhood of Highland Park. The northern end of the project extends slightly into the adjacent city of Pasadena.

The new Avenue 64 bike lanes were pledged as part of the city's 2022-23 BLAST initiative. The installation of the new bikeway, now called the Avenue 64 Safety and Mobility Project, was announced in a recent LADOT newsletter. Portions of the project trimmed a three-lane roadway down to two car lanes; this is known as a road diet.

Map of new bike lanes on Avenues 64 and 63. Base map via OpenStreetMap

The new bikeway consists of three different sections:

Two-way bike lanes on Avenue 64 from Meridian Street to Church Street - 0.35 miles. For what it's worth, about 80 feet of the east [northbound] bike lane at Church Street is in the city of Pasadena.

Uphill bike lane with downhill sharrows on Avenue 64 from York Boulevard to Meridian - 0.4 miles

Downhill bike lane on Avenue 63 from Meridian to York Boulevard - 0.4 miles

The new lanes connect to existing bike lanes on York Boulevard. Avenue 64 is somewhat hilly, but sees a fair amount of cycling as it is a relatively quiet street that is among the least hilly connections between NELA and the western part of Pasadena.

Below are photos of the bikeway.

Below Meridian Street, Avenue 64 has an uphill bike lane and downhill sharrows

New Avenue 63 downhill bike lane along Garvanza Park

Avenue 63 bike lane

The north end of the new bikeway is partially in the city of Pasadena