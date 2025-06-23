Active Streets: Mission at Twilight – Open Streets Open Thread

Tens of thousands of people participated in yesterday's Active Streets: Mission at Twilight. The open streets event was on a familiar Mission-to-Mission route, but held later in the day - from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. It appears to have been Southern California's first-ever late-afternoon-to-early-evening ciclovía.

Five miles of temporarily car-free streets hosted people getting around on bike, on foot, on skates and scooters and skateboards, and more. Busy activity hubs - in the cities of Arcadia, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena - hosted live music, booths, kids activities, outdoor dining, a giant inflatable sasquatch (the event mascot Gabe), and much more.

A crew of rollerbladers makes their way through Alhambra during Mission at Twilight

All ages on bikes at Mission at Twilight

The east end of Mission at Twilight - at the San Gabriel Mission

Mission at Twilight attendees on scooter, skateboard, and bike

The Lombardy Running Club making their way through Mission at Twilight

The Mission-to-Mission route includes several very pleasant mature-tree-lined streets - including Marengo Avenue in the city of South Pasadena

Live music wasn't limited to just hubs; this pianist from the Pasadena Piano Institute played lovely classical music for passersby

Readers - how was your experience at Mission at Twilight? Streetsblog attended only the first two hours; how did the event feel during actual twilight? Do you want to see more open streets events extend in the early evening?

Active Streets will return to the San Gabriel Valley on November 2, 2025, with a Corazon Del Valle route in the cities of South El Monte and El Monte.

