Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:00 AM PDT on June 24, 2025

No Kings protest in West Los Angeles. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Raids Plague Southern California
    • L.A. Taco Daily ICE/Resistance Recap
    • L.A. Podcast Recaps the Week's Protests and Raids
    • Legal Advice For Protestors (L.A. Taco)
    • Legal Advice For Immigrants (BH Beat)
    • Eastside Grassroots Groups Track and Respond to Raids (BH Beat)
    • Black Lives Matter Decries ICE Raids (Sentinel)
    • Groups Call For Eviction Moratorium Amid ICE Raids (KABC)
    • Dodgers Fans Protest Team's Too Little Too Late Statement (L.A. Taco)
    • Masked ICE Agents A Problem For Local Law Enforcement (LAT)
    • Impersonators Spur Calls For ICE Agents To Show Faces (NBC4)
    • LAPD Chief Defends PD Against Violence Accusations (LAT, KCAL)
  • More On Pomona and La Verne A Line Stations (Claremont Courier)
  • L.A. Tenants Organizing Against Rent Hikes (Public Press)
  • Santa Monica To Double Resident Parking Fees (Westside Current)
  • Carnage: CHP Seek Hit-and-Driver Who Fled Fatal Norwalk Crash (SGV Tribune)
    • DTLA DUI Driver Arrested After Killing/Dragging Victim (Eastsider)
    • Driver Killed In Long Beach Crash (Watchdog, LB Post)
    • Promising Young Athlete Killed In L.A. Westside Car Crash (LAT, KTLA)
    • Driver Dies Crashing Into Firetruck On 10 Freeway In Claremont (KABC, KCAL, NBC4)
    • Family Mourns Victim Killed When Driver Crashed Into Bus Stop (LB Post)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

