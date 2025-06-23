Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:25 AM PDT on June 23, 2025

New La Verne Metro A Line Station – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Raids Harms Continue
    • L.A. City Looks To File Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Immigration Enforcement (LAT)
    • Cudahy Mayor Says ICE Incited Violence (KTLA)
    • Street Vendors Are Going Into Hiding, Neighbors Support (Public Press)
    • Eerie Silence In Formerly Bustling Immigrant-Rich Places (SF Sun)
    • Organizations Are Assisting Folks Harmed By ICE Raids (LAist)
    • Pasadena ICE Raids Expected To Continue (Pasadena Now)
    • Board Chair Hahn Requests Report on Metro ICE Policies/Impacts (LAist)
    • ICE Raids Torrance Car Wash (KTLA)
    • ICE Raids Glendale Car Wash (News-Press)
    • Protestors Take To Hotels Where ICE Is Staying (Public Press)
  • La Verne and Pomona Dedicate New A Line Stations (KTLA)
  • Santa Monica To Begin Camera Bus Lane Enforcement On July 1 (SMDP)
  • Pasadena Expects To OK Sales Of 17 Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes (Pasadena Now)
  • Metrolink Train Hits Person In Soledad Canyon (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: 3 Drivers Hit and Kill LB Pedestrian (Watchdog, KCAL)
    • Deadly Multi-Car Crash On 405 Freeway In Brentwood (KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
    • 9 People Hospitalized In San Bernardino Freeway Crash (KTLA, KCAL)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

This Week In Livable Streets

June 23, 2025
Open Streets

Active Streets: Mission at Twilight – Open Streets Open Thread

How was your experience at yesterday's open streets event - Mission at Twilight - through Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena?

June 23, 2025
L.A. Press Club Awards Streetsblog First Place in Best Group Blog Category

The award acknowledges the 2024 calendar year work of SBLA Editors Sahra Sulaiman and Joe Linton, San Gabriel Valley reporters Chris Greenspon and Damien Newton, and Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry

June 23, 2025
Foothill Extension

La Verne Celebrates Metro A Line Station, Foothill Extension to Open Soon

The new $1.5 billion 9.1-mile Foothill A Line extension construction is complete, and Metro is currently testing. Rail service is expected to debut in the next couple months.

June 21, 2025
SGV

Peaceful Protestors Take to Arcadia Park to Condemn ICE Raids

Demonstrators gathered Friday evening to demand an end to immigration raids in the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.

June 21, 2025
Metro

Brief Updates from June Metro Committee Meetings: Ridership, Service Changes, and More

Metro ridership is growing, Metro low income (LIFE) program analysis, service changes this Sunday, Metro prepares for World Cup soccer, and an upcoming report on ICE rail impacts

June 20, 2025
