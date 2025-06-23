Monday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids Harms Continue
- L.A. City Looks To File Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Immigration Enforcement (LAT)
- Cudahy Mayor Says ICE Incited Violence (KTLA)
- Street Vendors Are Going Into Hiding, Neighbors Support (Public Press)
- Eerie Silence In Formerly Bustling Immigrant-Rich Places (SF Sun)
- Organizations Are Assisting Folks Harmed By ICE Raids (LAist)
- Pasadena ICE Raids Expected To Continue (Pasadena Now)
- Board Chair Hahn Requests Report on Metro ICE Policies/Impacts (LAist)
- ICE Raids Torrance Car Wash (KTLA)
- ICE Raids Glendale Car Wash (News-Press)
- Protestors Take To Hotels Where ICE Is Staying (Public Press)
- La Verne and Pomona Dedicate New A Line Stations (KTLA)
- Santa Monica To Begin Camera Bus Lane Enforcement On July 1 (SMDP)
- Pasadena Expects To OK Sales Of 17 Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes (Pasadena Now)
- Metrolink Train Hits Person In Soledad Canyon (SC Signal)
- Carnage: 3 Drivers Hit and Kill LB Pedestrian (Watchdog, KCAL)
