Friday’s Headlines

- Heavy Rain Now and For Days (LAist, KTLA)
- ICE Terror Increasing (L.A. Taco)
- Responding To HLA Appeal, LADOT Admits It Erroneously Declared Hollywood Project Exempt (@linton.joe Bluesky)
- Public Works Failed Required 10 Day Notice For HLA Appeals (Biking in L.A.)
- How Metro L.A. River Path Ended Up In Limbo (SFGate)
- Dave Snyder Alert: Urge Metro To Build River Path
- Metro Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Expansion Completion Postponed From 2026 To 2027 (SC Signal)
- In Ktown, Part Of 6th Street Could Become Ped Plaza (SBLA Bluesky)
- LADOT Adds Mini-Circle, Crosswalks At Ktown Intersection (SBLA Bluesky)
- More On Insane LAX Road Expansion (LAist)
- 286 So Cal School Buses To Go Zero Emission Next Year (KTLA)
- Torched Looks At Presidential And Media Influence On Olympics
- South Gate Opened 3 New Parks In the Last Year (LAist)
- Council Approves 8-Story Housing For Downtown Glendale (GNP)
- Carnage: Hollywood Driver Killed Crashing Into 3 Parked Cars (KTLA, NBC4, KCAL)
- Seattle Elects Progressive Transit Advocate Mayor, Katie Wilson (NBC)
