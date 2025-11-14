Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE, rain, Measure HLA, L.A. River path, 5 Freeway widening, Koreatown, LAX, South Gate, Glendale, car-nage and more

11:27 AM PST on November 14, 2025

New mini-circle and official crosswalks at 4th Street and New Hampshire Avenue in Koreatown. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Heavy Rain Now and For Days (LAist, KTLA)
  • ICE Terror Increasing (L.A. Taco)
  • Responding To HLA Appeal, LADOT Admits It Erroneously Declared Hollywood Project Exempt (@linton.joe Bluesky)
    • Public Works Failed Required 10 Day Notice For HLA Appeals (Biking in L.A.)
  • How Metro L.A. River Path Ended Up In Limbo (SFGate)
  • Metro Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Expansion Completion Postponed From 2026 To 2027 (SC Signal)
  • In Ktown, Part Of 6th Street Could Become Ped Plaza (SBLA Bluesky)
  • LADOT Adds Mini-Circle, Crosswalks At Ktown Intersection (SBLA Bluesky)
  • More On Insane LAX Road Expansion (LAist)
  • 286 So Cal School Buses To Go Zero Emission Next Year (KTLA)
  • Torched Looks At Presidential And Media Influence On Olympics
  • South Gate Opened 3 New Parks In the Last Year (LAist)
  • Council Approves 8-Story Housing For Downtown Glendale (GNP)
  • Carnage: Hollywood Driver Killed Crashing Into 3 Parked Cars (KTLA, NBC4, KCAL)
    • Parents File Lawsuit Against Manhattan Beach DUI Driver Who Killed Teen (SMDP, ABC7)
  • Seattle Elects Progressive Transit Advocate Mayor, Katie Wilson (NBC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

