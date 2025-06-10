Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:40 AM PDT on June 10, 2025

California National Guard troops at Los Angeles Street Federal Building yesterday. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Anti-ICE Protests Continue (KCAL, NBC4)
    • Union President Huerta Released On Bail (LAT, LAist, L.A. Taco, )
    • Garment Worker Families Demand Release Of Detainees (NBC4)
    • Trump Mobilizes 2,000 Additional National Guard (LAT, KCAL, LAist)
    • CA Sues Trump Over Guard Deployment (LAist, NBC4, KCAL)
    • Trump Mobilizes 700 Marines But Not Clear What They Do (LAT, KABC)
    • What Businesses ICE Raids Are Targeting (LAT)
    • LB Post Reports Situation in Paramount Where Main Raids Started
    • Waymo Suspends Service In DTLA, After Cars Burned (KTLA, LAist)
    • What Is Celebrity Doctor Doing At Immigration Raids? (LAT)
  • More On Let's Go Glendale (News-Press)
  • Carnage; Speeding Driver Dies Crashing Into Wall In LB (Watchdog, LB Post)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

