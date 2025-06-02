Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Open Streets

Let’s Go Glendale – Open Streets Open Thread

Thousands of people participated in Let's Go Glendale - mostly on bike, with many walking, jogging, scootering, skating and traveling by wheelchair

1:21 PM PDT on June 2, 2025

Pedestrians and cyclists at Let’s Go Glendale. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Last Saturday, thousands of people participated in Let's Go Glendale. Most participants biked, while many walked, jogged, scootered, skated, and traveled by wheelchair - all on 1.3 miles of a car-free Glendale Avenue. The event was presented by Metro.

Let's Go Glendale was the city's first standalone open streets event, though the jewel city was part of the 2017 CicLAvia event connecting Glendale with L.A. City's Atwater Village neighborhood.

Hot sunny weather (Friday set a downtown L.A. temperature record), a fairly short route length, and minimal rail connections may have somewhat depressed turnout, which was well shy of more central Los Angeles County events. Nonetheless hubs and restaurants - and shady spots along the route - were full of people.

Cyclists heading down Glendale Avenue
Let's Go Glendale activity hub at Glendale City Hall
Folks walking at Let's Go Glendale
Participants moved along Glendale Avenue on wheelchair, foot, bike, and more
Glendale Avenue during Saturday's Let's Go Glendale

Readers - how was your experience at Let's Go Glendale?

Mark your calendars: Sunday, June 22 will see an L.A. County open streets twofer including CicLAvia - Historic South Central meets Watts (9 a.m to 4 p.m.) and Golden Streets - Mission at Twilight (3 to 8 p.m.).

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro's LAX station opens this Friday! Plus: Foothill A Line, L.A. County safe streets, Metro public safety, Santa Fe Dam ride, and more

June 2, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

June 2, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 136: Here Comes the Olympics

What to the Olympics hold for the San Gabriel Valley in 2028? Damien talks with Alissa Walker, co-host of the L.A. Podcast and editor of Torched.

May 30, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

May 30, 2025
Streetsblog CAL

Streets for All and KidSafe SF Merge

Streets For All is merging with KidSafe SF to expand the reach of both organizations, accelerate progress on reducing traffic deaths, and increase sustainable transportation options for all Californians

May 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

May 29, 2025
See all posts