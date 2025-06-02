Let’s Go Glendale – Open Streets Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Last Saturday, thousands of people participated in Let's Go Glendale. Most participants biked, while many walked, jogged, scootered, skated, and traveled by wheelchair - all on 1.3 miles of a car-free Glendale Avenue. The event was presented by Metro.

Let's Go Glendale was the city's first standalone open streets event, though the jewel city was part of the 2017 CicLAvia event connecting Glendale with L.A. City's Atwater Village neighborhood.

Hot sunny weather (Friday set a downtown L.A. temperature record), a fairly short route length, and minimal rail connections may have somewhat depressed turnout, which was well shy of more central Los Angeles County events. Nonetheless hubs and restaurants - and shady spots along the route - were full of people.

Cyclists heading down Glendale Avenue

Let's Go Glendale activity hub at Glendale City Hall

Folks walking at Let's Go Glendale

Participants moved along Glendale Avenue on wheelchair, foot, bike, and more

Glendale Avenue during Saturday's Let's Go Glendale

Readers - how was your experience at Let's Go Glendale?

Mark your calendars: Sunday, June 22 will see an L.A. County open streets twofer including CicLAvia - Historic South Central meets Watts (9 a.m to 4 p.m.) and Golden Streets - Mission at Twilight (3 to 8 p.m.).