Eyes on the Street: ICE Protests Continue in Downtown L.A.

I spent this afternoon downtown observing the fifth day of Los Angeles protests against ICE raids targeting Southern California residents. This post is not a comprehensive account of the disruption and terror wrought on L.A. by federal raids, but a snapshot sharing some of what was taking place in downtown L.A. today.
Some of the latest developments:
Mayor Bass declared a downtown curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting tonight continuing nightly until lifted (LAT, KCAL)
LAPD reported making more than 100 arrests today, including protesters who occupied the 101 Freeway (NBC4)
Metro service impacts: From 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. today Metro temporarily suspended rail service on a central part of the A Line; trains turn back at Broadway and at Union Station. (A Line riders can use the B Line, transferring at Union Statin and at 7th Street.) E Line trains continue to run end-to-end, but bypass Little Tokyo station. The El Monte busway is closed, resulting in J Line detours.
There is ICE activity and resistance taking place in numerous Southern California cities: Paramount, Compton, Santa Ana, and Ventura to name a few. In downtown Los Angeles most of the protest and police activity has been confined to a half-dozen blocks near the Metropolitan Detention Center and other federal buildings that share the same block.