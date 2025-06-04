Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:14 AM PDT on June 4, 2025

Metro LAX Transit Center bus bays earlier this week. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • The Long Path To Metro's LAX Station - Opening Friday (The Source)
    • For LAX Celebration, Free Metro Rides This Weekend (LAist)
  • County Sups Approve Motion Towards Safe Streets Similar to HLA (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Protestors Prevent Eviction At Caltrans 710 Freeway El Sereno Home (KABC)
  • Protestors Repel Apparent ICE Presence At Mariachi Plaza (Public Press)
  • LB Awarded $1.5M For 1st St. Walk Project With Blue Line Railcar (Urbanize)
  • L.A. City Solicits Bids For Speed Camera Program (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Construction Update On La Crescenta Ave. Bike Lanes Project (CV Weekly)
  • County OKs $195M For 4 Supportive Housing Developments (Urbanize)
  • Metro Bike Share To Host June 8 Rail-to-Rail Path Ride (KTLA)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

