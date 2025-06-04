Wednesday’s Headlines

- The Long Path To Metro's LAX Station - Opening Friday (The Source)
- For LAX Celebration, Free Metro Rides This Weekend (LAist)
- County Sups Approve Motion Towards Safe Streets Similar to HLA (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Protestors Prevent Eviction At Caltrans 710 Freeway El Sereno Home (KABC)
- Protestors Repel Apparent ICE Presence At Mariachi Plaza (Public Press)
- LB Awarded $1.5M For 1st St. Walk Project With Blue Line Railcar (Urbanize)
- L.A. City Solicits Bids For Speed Camera Program (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Construction Update On La Crescenta Ave. Bike Lanes Project (CV Weekly)
- County OKs $195M For 4 Supportive Housing Developments (Urbanize)
- Metro Bike Share To Host June 8 Rail-to-Rail Path Ride (KTLA)
