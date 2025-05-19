Monday’s Headlines

- Rail-To-Rail Path Is Open (Insta: SBLA, Holly Mitchell)
- Speed Cameras Are Coming to L.A. City (KTLA)
- Culver City Bus Lane Enforcement Camera Warning Period Over (Observer)
- Torched Deflates Air Taxi Hype
- L.A. Planting Trees To Replace Ones Cut Down (KABC)
- L.A. Podcast Talks Housing With Laura Raymond
- Construction Underway On 95-Unit Supportive/Affordable Housing By Wilshire/Vermont (Urbanize)
- 12-Story Housing Complex Planned At La Cienega Station (Urbanize)
- Angels Flight Raising Fare From $1 to $1.50 (LAT)
- Tariffs Impacting Street Vendors (Public Press)
- WeHo Bike Coalition To Host Pride Ride (WeHo Times)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Long Beach (LB Post, KABC)
- Person Killed, Four Hospitalized In Fontana Car-Tree Crash (KTLA)
- Seven People Injured In Multi-Car PD-Involved Crash In South L.A. (KCAL)
- San Bernardino DUI Driver Injures Seven People (KTLA)
- Driver Injured Crashing Into Santa Clarita Hydrant and Pole (KABC)
- Apparent DUI Crashes Into Santa Clarita Home Wall (SC Signal, KHTS)
- Driver Crashes Into San Marino Fire Hydrant (SM Tribune)
- Apparent Street Racing Crash Sends Driver Off Mulholland Hillside (KTLA)
- State Bill SB 79 Would Permit Denser Housing Near Transit (LAist)
- Triple Digit Heat Coming To Much Of L.A. This Week (LAT, Pasadena Now, KTLA)
