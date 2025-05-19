Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:33 AM PDT on May 19, 2025

Metro Rail to Rail walk/bike path ribbon cutting. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Rail-To-Rail Path Is Open (Insta: SBLA, Holly Mitchell)
  • Speed Cameras Are Coming to L.A. City (KTLA)
  • Culver City Bus Lane Enforcement Camera Warning Period Over (Observer)
  • Torched Deflates Air Taxi Hype
  • L.A. Planting Trees To Replace Ones Cut Down (KABC)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Housing With Laura Raymond
  • Construction Underway On 95-Unit Supportive/Affordable Housing By Wilshire/Vermont (Urbanize)
  • 12-Story Housing Complex Planned At La Cienega Station (Urbanize)
  • Angels Flight Raising Fare From $1 to $1.50 (LAT)
  • Tariffs Impacting Street Vendors (Public Press)
  • WeHo Bike Coalition To Host Pride Ride (WeHo Times)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Long Beach (LB Post, KABC)
    • Person Killed, Four Hospitalized In Fontana Car-Tree Crash (KTLA)
    • Seven People Injured In Multi-Car PD-Involved Crash In South L.A. (KCAL)
    • San Bernardino DUI Driver Injures Seven People (KTLA)
    • Driver Injured Crashing Into Santa Clarita Hydrant and Pole (KABC)
    • Apparent DUI Crashes Into Santa Clarita Home Wall (SC Signal, KHTS)
    • Driver Crashes Into San Marino Fire Hydrant (SM Tribune)
    • Apparent Street Racing Crash Sends Driver Off Mulholland Hillside (KTLA)
  • State Bill SB 79 Would Permit Denser Housing Near Transit (LAist)
  • Triple Digit Heat Coming To Much Of L.A. This Week (LAT, Pasadena Now, KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, Ride of Silence, Monterey Park bike lanes, Marissa Roy, county bikeways, Bike Month, and more

May 19, 2025
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Pico Union – Open Thread

Several thousand people - of all ages including many families with kids - took to a mile and a half of car-free Pico Boulevard

May 19, 2025
Bike Sharing

Metro Operations Committee Approves Lyft Bike-Share Contract

The Metro Operations Committee unanimously approved a five-year $200M contract with Lyft to operate Metro Bike Share

May 15, 2025
