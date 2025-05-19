CicLAvia Pico Union – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

CicLAvia touched down in Pico Union yesterday. The popular open streets festival temporarily transformed Pico Boulevard from Union Avenue to Normandie Avenue. The mile-and-a-half long event removed cars and opened streets to walking, bicycling, skating, and more.

The event was a "CiclaMini" a new slightly shorter format, designed to be more walkable and more local than the larger CicLAvia's that can span multiple communities, and sometimes multiple cities. Several thousands of people - of all ages including many families with kids - took to Pico during the event. Activity hubs and local restaurants were crowded.

The CiclaMini format is designed to appeal to people walking, and still supports plenty of people bicycling.

CicLAvia on Pico

CicLAvia Pico Union

Low rider bicyclists on Pico during the CiclaMini event

CicLAvia Pico Union saw a mix of ages and modes of travel

CicLAvia CiclaMini on Pico

Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia Pico Union CiclaMini?

