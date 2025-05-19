CicLAvia Pico Union – Open Thread

CicLAvia touched down in Pico Union yesterday. The popular open streets festival temporarily transformed Pico Boulevard from Union Avenue to Normandie Avenue. The mile-and-a-half long event removed cars and opened streets to walking, bicycling, skating, and more.
The event was a "CiclaMini" a new slightly shorter format, designed to be more walkable and more local than the larger CicLAvia's that can span multiple communities, and sometimes multiple cities. Several thousands of people - of all ages including many families with kids - took to Pico during the event. Activity hubs and local restaurants were crowded.
Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia Pico Union CiclaMini?
Upcoming open streets events:
- Saturday May 31 - Let's Go Glendale
- Sunday June 22 - CicLAvia—Historic South Central meets Watts and Mission at Twilight