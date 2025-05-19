Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Pico Union – Open Thread

Several thousand people - of all ages including many families with kids - took to a mile and a half of car-free Pico Boulevard

1:08 PM PDT on May 19, 2025

CicLAvia Pico Union. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

CicLAvia touched down in Pico Union yesterday. The popular open streets festival temporarily transformed Pico Boulevard from Union Avenue to Normandie Avenue. The mile-and-a-half long event removed cars and opened streets to walking, bicycling, skating, and more.

The event was a "CiclaMini" a new slightly shorter format, designed to be more walkable and more local than the larger CicLAvia's that can span multiple communities, and sometimes multiple cities. Several thousands of people - of all ages including many families with kids - took to Pico during the event. Activity hubs and local restaurants were crowded.

The CiclaMini format is designed to appeal to people walking, and still supports plenty of people bicycling.
CicLAvia on Pico
CicLAvia Pico Union
Low rider bicyclists on Pico during the CiclaMini event
CicLAvia Pico Union saw a mix of ages and modes of travel
CicLAvia CiclaMini on Pico

Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia Pico Union CiclaMini?

Upcoming open streets events:

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, Ride of Silence, Monterey Park bike lanes, Marissa Roy, county bikeways, Bike Month, and more

May 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

May 19, 2025
Bike Sharing

Metro Operations Committee Approves Lyft Bike-Share Contract

The Metro Operations Committee unanimously approved a five-year $200M contract with Lyft to operate Metro Bike Share

May 15, 2025
See all posts