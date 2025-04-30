Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:14 AM PDT on April 30, 2025

105 Freeway and Metro C Line. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Street Safety Demonstration Tonight At City Hall (Biking in L.A.)
  • Inglewood People Mover Project Is On Hold (Newsweek)
  • Metro/Caltrans Making the 105 Freeway 10-25 Feet Wider "will not widen the freeway in a traditional sense" (The Source)
  • Several Injuries As Omnibus Bus Crashes Into Car In Bus Lane (KTLA)
  • Pasadena Metro Station Stabbing Suspect In Court Today (Pasadena Now)
  • 161-Home Mixed Used Proposed Near LB Anaheim Station (Urbanize)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Is Not Fully Funded (KABC)
  • CA Still Considering Road Charge To Replace Gas Tax (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Plans Complete for Restoring Duarte’s Fish Canyon Trail

The trail was popular for its waterfalls, but has been closed since 2016 due to fire damage

April 30, 2025
Streetsblog USA

Breaking: House Moves to Rescind $3.1B for Reconnecting Communities Divided by Highways

The House Transportation Committee wants to slash funding for one of America's most critical equity-focused grant programs — unless advocates speak out and get them to reverse course.

April 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

April 28, 2025
See all posts