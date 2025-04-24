Thursday’s Headlines

- LADOT Budget Cuts Impact Lives, Olympics, and More (LAT)
- Metro Mobility Wallet Program Delayed Again (LAist)
- KCRW Interviews Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins
- Cyclists Push For Griffith Park Safety Upgrades (SF Sun)
- Metrolink Quietly Moving to Axe Student Pass Program (Reddit)
- L.A. Council Committee Approves Push For 15mph School Zones (Spectrum1, Daily News, KFI)
- How Echo Park Renters Defeated Their Landlord (Public Press)
- BH Beat Profiles Dolores Mission's Advocacy for Immigrants/Justice
- West Hollywood Endorses State Housing Bills (WeHo Online)
- 111-Apartment Building Planned Near Vermont C Line Station (Urbanize)
- Carnage: CHP Arrests Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Cyclist (KABC)
- Irvine Great Park Could Get Gondolas (LAist)
- California Expands Electric School Bus Fleets (LAT, NBC4)
- Report: L.A. Region Is Smoggiest In U.S. (LB Post)
