Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:17 AM PDT on April 24, 2025

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins touting the benefits of the new Regional Connector subway. 2023 photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • LADOT Budget Cuts Impact Lives, Olympics, and More (LAT)
  • Metro Mobility Wallet Program Delayed Again (LAist)
  • KCRW Interviews Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins
  • Cyclists Push For Griffith Park Safety Upgrades (SF Sun)
  • Metrolink Quietly Moving to Axe Student Pass Program (Reddit)
  • L.A. Council Committee Approves Push For 15mph School Zones (Spectrum1, Daily News, KFI)
  • How Echo Park Renters Defeated Their Landlord (Public Press)
  • BH Beat Profiles Dolores Mission's Advocacy for Immigrants/Justice
  • West Hollywood Endorses State Housing Bills (WeHo Online)
  • 111-Apartment Building Planned Near Vermont C Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: CHP Arrests Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Cyclist (KABC)
  • Irvine Great Park Could Get Gondolas (LAist)
  • California Expands Electric School Bus Fleets (LAT, NBC4)
  • Report: L.A. Region Is Smoggiest In U.S. (LB Post)

SBLA social media has changed a bit. Follow SBLA Editor Joe Linton at Bluesky - today for live coverage of the Metro board meeting - and for Linton's ongoing livability posts. Follow the main Streetsblog L.A. Bluesky for mostly news story links.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

K Line - Crenshaw/LAX Line

Metro LAX Transit Center Station to Open June 6

The LAX Transit Center will serve the C and K light rail lines, connect to the future LAX people mover, plus includes bus/bike/walk hubs

April 24, 2025
LADOT

Eyes on the Street: New Protected Bike Lane on San Vicente Blvd

San Vicente's new stretch of parking-protected bike lane extends a half mile, from Keniston Avenue to Redondo Boulevard

April 23, 2025
Freeways

Freeway Updates: 91 Widening, Repave 405, and 105 Safety Fixes

A Metro/Caltrans 91 Freeway expansion project is on hold. Caltrans 105/Studebaker safety enhancements are complete. Caltrans is planning $144M worth of repaving and upgrading for the 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.

April 22, 2025
See all posts