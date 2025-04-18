Friday’s Headlines: Trying to Think Positive Thoughts

- The EPA can’t end grants from $20 billion Biden-era fund for climate-friendly projects, a judge says (AP)
- Inspired by his hometown in Ecuador, one man is picking up trash across LA (LA Public Press)
- Traffic Trains and Trade-offs: Sammy Roth talks to NRDC's Carter Rubin in the latest episode of the Boiling Point podcast
- Environmental study released for San Gabriel Valley Greenway Network; 140 linear miles of waterways will provide space for new pocket parks, street crossings, furniture, street safety improvements, trees, and stormwater infrastructure. (Urbanize LA)
- Sacramento touts being first to use AI cameras on buses to cite people parked illegally in bike lanes (ABC10)
- Building an Alliance Between Firefighters and Street Safety Advocates (CalBike)
- Northwestern study shows success of Peacekeepers Program in significant reduction in gun violence in Chicago area (CBS Chicago)
- How community science helps researchers at the Natural History Museum (LAT)
- Reprieve granted: Freedom Riders faced a mob at this Montgomery, AL bus station. DOGE wanted to sell it. (WaPo)
- Senator meets with Kilmar Abrego García, the Maryland resident wrongly deported and imprisoned, in El Salvador (WaPo)
- DHS tells Aldo Martinez, immigration advocate and US citizen born here in California, to leave country (NBCLA)
- More immigrants opt to self-deport rather than risk being marched out like criminals (LAT)
- Father dropping daughter off at school arrested by immigration agents in Azusa; NBCLA says they found no criminal history for him (NBCLA)
- An audit of L.A.’s program to fix deadly streets outlines its many failures (LAT newsletter)
- Man critically injured in "random" stabbing on pedestrian bridge to Sierra Madre Metro station (NBCLA)
- Newport Police shoot, kill "uncooperative" motorcyclist during traffic stop (ABC7; KCAL)
- 9 injured in violent San Fernando Valley 3-vehicle crash (KTLA); see dramatic dashcam video (ABC7)
- Driver injured after trying to beat oncoming train in Orange (KTLA)
- Community advocates rally for care-based programs as LA County faces budget cuts (CALÓ News)
- Why the best bike lanes always get the most pushback (CityLab)
- Tariffs can impact insurance rates, raising cost of car ownership (NPR)
- Where recovery efforts stand 100 days after the Palisades Fire (NBCLA)
