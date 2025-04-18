Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines: Trying to Think Positive Thoughts

9:02 AM PDT on April 18, 2025

Throwback to 2011: Art installation outside Ave 50. Sahra Sulaiman

  • The EPA can’t end grants from $20 billion Biden-era fund for climate-friendly projects, a judge says (AP)
  • Inspired by his hometown in Ecuador, one man is picking up trash across LA (LA Public Press)
  • Traffic Trains and Trade-offs: Sammy Roth talks to NRDC's Carter Rubin in the latest episode of the Boiling Point podcast
  • Environmental study released for San Gabriel Valley Greenway Network; 140 linear miles of waterways will provide space for new pocket parks, street crossings, furniture, street safety improvements, trees, and stormwater infrastructure. (Urbanize LA)
  • Sacramento touts being first to use AI cameras on buses to cite people parked illegally in bike lanes (ABC10)
  • Building an Alliance Between Firefighters and Street Safety Advocates (CalBike)
  • Northwestern study shows success of Peacekeepers Program in significant reduction in gun violence in Chicago area (CBS Chicago)
  • How community science helps researchers at the Natural History Museum (LAT)
  • Reprieve granted: Freedom Riders faced a mob at this Montgomery, AL bus station. DOGE wanted to sell it. (WaPo)
  • Senator meets with Kilmar Abrego García, the Maryland resident wrongly deported and imprisoned, in El Salvador (WaPo)
  • So much for positive thinking...
    • DHS tells Aldo Martinez, immigration advocate and US citizen born here in California, to leave country (NBCLA)
    • More immigrants opt to self-deport rather than risk being marched out like criminals (LAT)
    • Father dropping daughter off at school arrested by immigration agents in Azusa; NBCLA says they found no criminal history for him (NBCLA)
    • An audit of L.A.’s program to fix deadly streets outlines its many failures (LAT newsletter)
    • Man critically injured in "random" stabbing on pedestrian bridge to Sierra Madre Metro station (NBCLA)
    • Newport Police shoot, kill "uncooperative" motorcyclist during traffic stop (ABC7; KCAL)
    • 9 injured in violent San Fernando Valley 3-vehicle crash (KTLA); see dramatic dashcam video (ABC7)
    • Driver injured after trying to beat oncoming train in Orange (KTLA)
    • Community advocates rally for care-based programs as LA County faces budget cuts (CALÓ News)
    • Why the best bike lanes always get the most pushback (CityLab)
  • Tariffs can impact insurance rates, raising cost of car ownership (NPR)
  • Where recovery efforts stand 100 days after the Palisades Fire (NBCLA)

Find more state headlines at Streetsblog CAL; national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman
@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

