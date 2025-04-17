Skip to Content
Special Features

Thursday's Headlines

9:29 AM PDT on April 17, 2025

Yesterday was the third anniversary of the death of Andrew Jelmert, who was struck and killed while cycling in Griffith Park. Advocates will gather in the park to remember him this weekend. Image: SAFE

  • On Saturday, cyclists and advocates will gather to remember Andrew Jelmert, who was killed while riding his bike in Griffith Park. Join them for a brief ride calling for safety improvements for cyclists. (SAFE)
  • Bill Essayli, LA's newly appointed U.S. Attorney, reiterates threats to "neutralize" Sanctuary Cities and investigate spending on homelessness in L.A. (Spectrum); Trump administration has gutted an agency that coordinates homelessness policy (NPR)
  • LA homeless agency refuses to release records on $800,000 in payouts for wrongful termination claims (LAist)
  • Long Beach residents demand an end to eviction loopholes in renovation ordinance (CALÓ News)
  • L.A. County approves $27.9M for six affordable housing developments (Urbanize LA)
  • A cloud over L.A. home builders: How tariffs are tormenting contractors and developers (LAT)
  • The funding gaps in the fire department's budget, including for vehicles, became a major political football as L.A. burned. Two Senators investigate private equity role in soaring fire-truck costs (NYT); LAist explores the rift between the mayor and the fire chief in Imperfect Paradise.
  • It’s been a year since the county promised a financial snapshot of East L.A. Residents are still waiting (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • In scandal-plagued Huntington Park, the abrupt ouster of a council member raises alarms (LAT)
  • State officials allocate nearly $10M for coastal rail beset by erosion (Spectrum); Will new sand and rocks approved to stabilize San Clemente rail corridor accelerate beach erosion? Some say 'yes' (LAist)
  • Trump administration seeks to narrow Endangered Species Act by redefining ‘harm’ (LAT), making it easier to log, drill, and build (NYT)
  • Ripple effects: how DOGE cuts could further endanger bees and upend agriculture in California (NYT)

Find more state headlines at Streetsblog CAL; national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman
Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

