Thursday’s Headlines

- On Saturday, cyclists and advocates will gather to remember Andrew Jelmert, who was killed while riding his bike in Griffith Park. Join them for a brief ride calling for safety improvements for cyclists. (SAFE)
- Bill Essayli, LA's newly appointed U.S. Attorney, reiterates threats to "neutralize" Sanctuary Cities and investigate spending on homelessness in L.A. (Spectrum); Trump administration has gutted an agency that coordinates homelessness policy (NPR)
- LA homeless agency refuses to release records on $800,000 in payouts for wrongful termination claims (LAist)
- Long Beach residents demand an end to eviction loopholes in renovation ordinance (CALÓ News)
- L.A. County approves $27.9M for six affordable housing developments (Urbanize LA)
- A cloud over L.A. home builders: How tariffs are tormenting contractors and developers (LAT)
- The funding gaps in the fire department's budget, including for vehicles, became a major political football as L.A. burned. Two Senators investigate private equity role in soaring fire-truck costs (NYT); LAist explores the rift between the mayor and the fire chief in Imperfect Paradise.
- It’s been a year since the county promised a financial snapshot of East L.A. Residents are still waiting (Boyle Heights Beat)
- In scandal-plagued Huntington Park, the abrupt ouster of a council member raises alarms (LAT)
- State officials allocate nearly $10M for coastal rail beset by erosion (Spectrum); Will new sand and rocks approved to stabilize San Clemente rail corridor accelerate beach erosion? Some say 'yes' (LAist)
- Trump administration seeks to narrow Endangered Species Act by redefining ‘harm’ (LAT), making it easier to log, drill, and build (NYT)
- Ripple effects: how DOGE cuts could further endanger bees and upend agriculture in California (NYT)
