Wednesday’s Headlines:

- Astonishing video of the hit-and-run at 21st and Nadeau shows driver appearing to deliberately jump onto sidewalk to hit teen riding his bike home from school (KTLA; Fox11)
- Police seek help identifying minivan/driver in Huntington Beach hit-and-run that left cyclist injured on March 29 (Patch)
- Man who deliberately plowed car into crowd of Westlake High students, killing teen, gets 85-year sentence (LAT)
- Amazon’s robotaxi effort will begin testing in Los Angeles; no word yet on where the retrofitted Toyota Highlander test vehicles - which will have human drivers - will be deployed (LAT)
- The streets strike back: Hacked pedestrian crossings play fake messages from Musk and Zuckerberg (BBC)
- Amid questions about his resume, leader of new Los Angeles housing agency plans to depart (LAT)
- L.A. will set aside $3 million to help owners of fire-damaged homes test their soil for lead (LAT); Pasadena issues public health advisory after Eaton Fire soil test (KCAL)
- The Impact of the L.A. Fires Was Felt Far From the Burn Zone, Poll Shows (NYT)
- Budget season is here: LAFD cites rubbish fires attributed to unhoused people in budget demands (ABC7)
- Seeing more trees in Boyle Heights lately? Los Angeles recently planted 1,400 new street trees along multiple community corridors (Boyle Heights Beat)
- CALÓ News explores South L.A.'s South Park
- Little Free Library in Los Feliz: cute penguin edition (Eastsider)
- California lawmakers quietly sideline bills in secretive suspense process (LAist)
- Activists protest ICE access to LAPD data on immigrants (LAT; Univisión)
- ‘We’ve always been here’: An oral history of L.A.’s Black indoor roller-skating scene (LAT)
- It's back: Californians get 2nd chance at $2,000 voucher toward e-bike purchase – here's how to apply (KTVU)
- Judge blocks Trump EPA from clawing back $14 billion in climate grants (WaPo)
- Sure, why not: Navy crew sees UFO off SoCal coast (Fox11)
