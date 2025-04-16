Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines:

8:23 AM PDT on April 16, 2025

Shocking surveillance video footage shows a driver veering sharply onto the sidewalk and striking a 15-year-old riding home from school in South L.A. Screengrab from KTLA

  • Astonishing video of the hit-and-run at 21st and Nadeau shows driver appearing to deliberately jump onto sidewalk to hit teen riding his bike home from school (KTLA; Fox11)
  • Police seek help identifying minivan/driver in Huntington Beach hit-and-run that left cyclist injured on March 29 (Patch)
  • Man who deliberately plowed car into crowd of Westlake High students, killing teen, gets 85-year sentence (LAT)
  • Amazon’s robotaxi effort will begin testing in Los Angeles; no word yet on where the retrofitted Toyota Highlander test vehicles - which will have human drivers - will be deployed (LAT)
  • The streets strike back: Hacked pedestrian crossings play fake messages from Musk and Zuckerberg (BBC)
  • Amid questions about his resume, leader of new Los Angeles housing agency plans to depart (LAT)
  • L.A. will set aside $3 million to help owners of fire-damaged homes test their soil for lead (LAT); Pasadena issues public health advisory after Eaton Fire soil test (KCAL)
  • The Impact of the L.A. Fires Was Felt Far From the Burn Zone, Poll Shows (NYT)
  • Budget season is here: LAFD cites rubbish fires attributed to unhoused people in budget demands (ABC7)
  • Seeing more trees in Boyle Heights lately? Los Angeles recently planted 1,400 new street trees along multiple community corridors (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • CALÓ News explores South L.A.'s South Park
  • Little Free Library in Los Feliz: cute penguin edition (Eastsider)
  • California lawmakers quietly sideline bills in secretive suspense process (LAist)
  • Activists protest ICE access to LAPD data on immigrants (LAT; Univisión)
  • ‘We’ve always been here’: An oral history of L.A.’s Black indoor roller-skating scene (LAT)
  • It's back: Californians get 2nd chance at $2,000 voucher toward e-bike purchase – here's how to apply (KTVU)
  • Judge blocks Trump EPA from clawing back $14 billion in climate grants (WaPo)
  • Sure, why not: Navy crew sees UFO off SoCal coast (Fox11)

For more headlines see Streetsblog CAL and Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman
@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

