Tuesday’s Headlines: Far From Zero

- An audit of the Vision Zero initiative - launched in 2015 when Mayor Eric Garcetti dragged a desk out to a Boyle Heights intersection to sign it - found what Streetsblog readers already knew: a lack of political will and poor coordination were among the factors hampering the goal to eliminate traffic deaths by 2025 (LAist). We'll have more on the audit tomorrow.
- Meanwhile, BikinginLA encourages you to demand protected bike lanes on PCH during Caltrans' April 16 and May 12 meetings on the PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study. See their morning roundup for more details on how to participate.
- As part of first needs assessment update since 2009, Los Angeles also seeks public input to shape the future of city parks (Boyle Heights Beat)
- City Planning Commission rejects appeal of mixed-use project at 5271 W. Sunset Blvd. (Urbanize LA)
- LA County budget proposal reflects wildfire effects, landmark sex abuse settlement, federal funding losses (LAist; LAT)
- L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spent $458 million in overtime last fiscal year. Here’s why (LAT)
- Trump’s DOJ Has Frozen Police Reform Work. Advocates Fear More Abuse in Departments Across the Country (ProPublica)
- Torrance police officers plead guilty to painting swastika on car (KTLA)
- Ontario residents upset by drivers speeding through their neighborhood to avoid 10 Freeway traffic (KCAL)
- Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into innocent driver in Echo Park after fleeing LASD and CHP (KCAL)
- Man, 70, killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles’ Rancho Park neighborhood (KTLA)
- Shooting at L.A. bus stop injures 3, including woman in critical condition (NBCLA)
- Today in attacks on marginalized communities:
- Federal government requires undocumented immigrants to register. Organizations advise caution (CALÓ News); Congress Has Demanded Answers to ICE Detaining Americans. The Administration Has Responded With Silence. (ProPublica); House Democrats demand briefing after immigration agents try to enter L.A. elementary schools (LAT)
- Federal funding freeze halts key infrastructure projects in tribal communities (NPR)
- More venues revealed for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. See the list (NBCLA)
- Antoni Gaudí Was a Venerated Architect. Now He May Become a Saint. (NYT)
