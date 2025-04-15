New Bike Lanes on Mission Road and Bonnie Brae Street

Central Los Angeles has a couple of new bike lanes installed by the L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT).

In the Westlake neighborhood, the city added just over half a mile of unprotected bike lanes on Bonnie Brae Street; these extend from Beverly Boulevard to 6th Street. They appear to be complete.

Just northeast of MacArthur Park, this area sees relatively large numbers of pedestrians and those cycling for transportation.

New bike lanes on Bonnie Brae at Beverly Boulevard

Bonnie Brae bike lanes

Basic bike lanes don't provide the level of protection many need to feel safe enough to ride in the street

And in Boyle Heights, just a couple blocks east of Union Station, the city is currently installing just under half a mile of new bike lanes on Mission Road, between First Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue. Earlier this week, the striping appeared complete but bike symbols and some plastic bollard protection were pending.

This part of Mission is largely industrial, with plenty of truck traffic and other car traffic - many utilizing on/off-ramps for the 101 and 10 Freeways. The new lanes connect with existing bike lanes further north on Mission and on First Street, and serve as a first/last mile connection to Union Station and to the Metro E Line Pico Aliso Station.

New bike lanes partially installed on Mission Road

New Mission Road bike lanes. The orange pylons appear to mark the buffer space where plastic bollards will soon be installed.