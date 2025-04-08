Tuesday’s Headlines

- Parts Of Rail-To-Rail Walk/Bike Path Are Open (Reddit)
- Streets for All Alert Urges Support For Silver Lake Sidewalks
- L.A. Podcast Talks Homelessness Shake-Ups, L.A. Times And More
- CA Grant Funds Bike/Walk Facilities At South L.A. Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- South Pas Updating Housing Element, Reducing Height Limits (SP Review)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Mission Hills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- South L.A. Car Thief Wrong Way Crash Kills Child, Critically Injures Parents (KTLA, KABC)
- Four People Hospitalized In Sylmar Crash (KTLA)
- South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Scooter Rider (KTLA)
- Person Killed In Mid-City Crash (Beverly Press)
- Person Killed In North Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
- Bad Car Crash, Minor Injuries, In South Pasadena (South Pasadenan)
- Memorial Grows At Site Of Deadly Santa Ana Crash (NBC4)
- Animal Roadkills Rising In L.A. (Xtown)
- Another Heat Wave This Week (LAist, KTLA)
