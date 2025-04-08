Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:49 AM PDT on April 8, 2025

Metro Rail-to-Rail path under construction. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Parts Of Rail-To-Rail Walk/Bike Path Are Open (Reddit)
  • Streets for All Alert Urges Support For Silver Lake Sidewalks
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Homelessness Shake-Ups, L.A. Times And More
  • CA Grant Funds Bike/Walk Facilities At South L.A. Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
  • South Pas Updating Housing Element, Reducing Height Limits (SP Review)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Mission Hills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • South L.A. Car Thief Wrong Way Crash Kills Child, Critically Injures Parents (KTLA, KABC)
    • Four People Hospitalized In Sylmar Crash (KTLA)
    • South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Scooter Rider (KTLA)
    • Person Killed In Mid-City Crash (Beverly Press)
    • Person Killed In North Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
    • Bad Car Crash, Minor Injuries, In South Pasadena (South Pasadenan)
    • Memorial Grows At Site Of Deadly Santa Ana Crash (NBC4)
  • Animal Roadkills Rising In L.A. (Xtown)
  • Another Heat Wave This Week (LAist, KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton
@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Landscaping Begins on Baldwin Park Greenway, Extended Route and Pocket Parks to Come

City council members tout the project’s positive impacts as community space through green infrastructure

April 8, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Measure HLA will turn one and have its own dashboard, SGV Greenway tour, and more

April 7, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

April 7, 2025
See all posts