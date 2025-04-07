Monday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
11:02 AM PDT on April 7, 2025

Potholes on Beaudry Avenue at Sunset Boulevard, where L.A. has delayed repaving in order to not trigger Measure HLA bike/walk upgrades. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Joe Linton
Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

This Week In Livable Streets

Measure HLA will turn one and have its own dashboard, SGV Greenway tour, and more

April 7, 2025
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Koreatown Meets Hollywood – Open Thread

April 7, 2025
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

City Committee Approves HLA Minimum Standards, Requests Clarification for Crosswalks

A year after voters approved Measure HLA, the city approved its HLA Standard Elements Table which clarifies what minimum features will be included in bus/bike/walk facilities

April 3, 2025
