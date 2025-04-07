Monday’s Headlines

- CicLAvia Imagery (YouTube1, YouTube2, Reddit1, Reddit2, SBLA Bluesky)
- Redditor Asks Why Not CicLAvia Every Sunday?
- It's Pothole Season (Daily News)
- appears worse this year due to city anti-bus/bike/walk response
- Metro ESFV Rail Construction Getting Underway (Daily News)
- Beefier Metro Fare Gates Installed At Pasadena Lake Station (transithunter Instagram)
- City/County Rift Over Homelessness Response (LAT)
- Advocates Fear County Budget Would Harm Measure J Care First Push (Public Press)
- Live Posts From Friday Metro Budget Workshop (SBLA Bluesky)
- LB Allows E-Scooters On Beach Bike Path (LB Post)
- Burbank Looks To Solve E-Motorbike/E-Bike Issues (Leader)
- Bakery Installs Semi-Permanent Parklet Dining (Larchmont Buzz)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Mission Hills (KABC)
- Driver Crashes Fashion District Crowd, Injures Nine (LAT, Daily News, KTLA)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pomona Pedestrian (SGV Tribune)
- Two People Killed In 60 Freeway Crash In Chino (LAT, KTLA, KABC)
- Five Killed When Driver Crashes Into Tree In Santa Ana (KABC, NBC4)
- Metro Micro Exists (KTLA)
- reminder: Metro Micro is a big waste of Metro operations funding
