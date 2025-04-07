Skip to Content
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Koreatown Meets Hollywood – Open Thread

1:07 PM PDT on April 7, 2025

CicLAvia on Western. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Yesterday saw another popular iteration of CicLAvia, L.A.'s premiere open streets festival.

Streets from Hollywood to Koreatown were closed to cars and opened to people on foot, bike, skate, wheelchair, and more. The five-mile route included iconic portions of Wilshire Boulevard, Vine Street, Western Avenue, and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Tens of thousands of Angelenos of all ages and abilities took to the quiet car-free streets.

CicLAvia on Western Avenue
CicLAvia on Vine Street in Hollywood
CicLAvia down Wilshire
CicLAvia passing the iconic Wiltern building in Koreatown
CicLAvia turning from Western onto Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood
Participants of all ages enjoying CicLAvia

Readers - how was your CicLAvia yesterday?

There are eight CicLAvias planned for 2025. Next up is the May 18 Pico Union CiclaMini.

Joe Linton
Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

