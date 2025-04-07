CicLAvia Koreatown Meets Hollywood – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday saw another popular iteration of CicLAvia, L.A.'s premiere open streets festival.

Streets from Hollywood to Koreatown were closed to cars and opened to people on foot, bike, skate, wheelchair, and more. The five-mile route included iconic portions of Wilshire Boulevard, Vine Street, Western Avenue, and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Tens of thousands of Angelenos of all ages and abilities took to the quiet car-free streets.

CicLAvia on Western Avenue

CicLAvia on Vine Street in Hollywood

CicLAvia down Wilshire

CicLAvia passing the iconic Wiltern building in Koreatown

CicLAvia turning from Western onto Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood

Participants of all ages enjoying CicLAvia

Readers - how was your CicLAvia yesterday?

There are eight CicLAvias planned for 2025. Next up is the May 18 Pico Union CiclaMini.