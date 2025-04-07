CicLAvia Koreatown Meets Hollywood – Open Thread

Yesterday saw another popular iteration of CicLAvia, L.A.'s premiere open streets festival.
Streets from Hollywood to Koreatown were closed to cars and opened to people on foot, bike, skate, wheelchair, and more. The five-mile route included iconic portions of Wilshire Boulevard, Vine Street, Western Avenue, and Santa Monica Boulevard.
Tens of thousands of Angelenos of all ages and abilities took to the quiet car-free streets.
Readers - how was your CicLAvia yesterday?
There are eight CicLAvias planned for 2025. Next up is the May 18 Pico Union CiclaMini.