SGV Connect 135.2 – Memories of El Monte and The People’s Cafe

Last week, Chris checked in with Memories of El Monte at their bi-weekly food distribution at the Klingerman Apartments in South El Monte to speak to members of the mutual aid group and get an update on the construction of their future location: the People's Cafe.

The regular food distribution gives the community the opportunity to receive $200 worth of groceries for $5, according to Memories of El Monte. For those interested in receiving groceries or volunteering with set-up and tear-down, the distributions take place on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, with ticketing at 8 a.m. and distribution at 10 a.m.

The distributions are held behind the meat market at 2313 Mt. View Road, just off Peck Road, adjacent to the Klingerman Apartments.

Click on this link to read transcripts of the interviews with Georgina Flores, Carlos Ortega, Cassandra Flores, and Aron Montenegro.

(Note: this week’s SGV Connect podcast is being broken into two parts. Part 1 with Habib Balian can be found here.)

