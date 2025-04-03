Skip to Content
SGV

SGV Connect 135.2 – Memories of El Monte and The People’s Cafe

Last week, Chris visited the mutual aid group Memories of El Monte's bi-weekly food distribution at the Klingerman Apartment projects in South El Monte to interview group members and get an update on the construction of their physical location, The People's Cafe.

4:10 PM PDT on April 3, 2025

The regular food distribution gives the community the opportunity to receive $200 worth of groceries for $5, according to Memories of El Monte. For those interested in receiving groceries or volunteering with set-up and tear-down, the distributions take place on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, with ticketing at 8 a.m. and distribution at 10 a.m.

The distributions are held behind the meat market at 2313 Mt. View Road, just off Peck Road, adjacent to the Klingerman Apartments.

Click on this link to read transcripts of the interviews with Georgina Flores, Carlos Ortega, Cassandra Flores, and Aron Montenegro.

(Note: this week’s SGV Connect podcast is being broken into two parts. Part 1 with Habib Balian can be found here.)

Streetsblog's San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. "Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.

