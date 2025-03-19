Wednesday’s Headlines

- Beach Streets Coming To West Long Beach On May 10 (LB Post)
- L.A. City Liability Payouts Rising, Impacting Budget (LAist)
- Metro B Line Rider Stabbed On Train Near Universal (KTLA, KCAL)
- UCLA Experts To Present Segregation History To 710 Committee (Pasadena Now)
- Pomona Using AI Tech To Analyze Traffic Safety (SGV Tribune)
- City and County Look To Retool Homelessness Response (Public Press)
- Sheriff Deputies Regularly Accessed Personal Data Illegally (Public Press)
- Pasadena Making ADUs Easier To Add (Pasadena Now)
- Glendale To Retool Drive-In Regulations (News-Press)
- Carnage: Driver Flees After Crashing Into South L.A. Building, Killing Passenger (LAT, KTLA, KCAL)
- Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Arcadia Massage Storefront (KTLA)
- Two Car Collision Shuts Down San Vicente (WeHo Times)
- Federal Fracas Puts E-Bike Rebates In Question (LAist)
- Cities Vary Approaches To CA Intersection Daylighting Law (Voice of OC)
