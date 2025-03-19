Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:05 AM PDT on March 19, 2025

Long Beach Beach Streets. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Beach Streets Coming To West Long Beach On May 10 (LB Post)
  • L.A. City Liability Payouts Rising, Impacting Budget (LAist)
  • Metro B Line Rider Stabbed On Train Near Universal (KTLA, KCAL)
  • UCLA Experts To Present Segregation History To 710 Committee (Pasadena Now)
  • Pomona Using AI Tech To Analyze Traffic Safety (SGV Tribune)
  • City and County Look To Retool Homelessness Response (Public Press)
  • Sheriff Deputies Regularly Accessed Personal Data Illegally (Public Press)
  • Pasadena Making ADUs Easier To Add (Pasadena Now)
  • Glendale To Retool Drive-In Regulations (News-Press)
  • Carnage: Driver Flees After Crashing Into South L.A. Building, Killing Passenger (LAT, KTLA, KCAL)
    • Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Arcadia Massage Storefront (KTLA)
    • Two Car Collision Shuts Down San Vicente (WeHo Times)
  • Federal Fracas Puts E-Bike Rebates In Question (LAist)
  • Cities Vary Approaches To CA Intersection Daylighting Law (Voice of OC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton
@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Metro Tests Foothill A Line Extension, Authority Prepares to Construct Next Segment

Emergency drills are being practiced and vital systems double checked while a final price tag and start date are being worked out for Pomona to Montclair.

March 19, 2025
LAPD

LAPD Appears to Have Fired More than a Dozen Shots at Unarmed Man During South L.A. Traffic Stop Friday Night, Killing Him

35-year-old Mario Sanchez had been holding a cellphone. The California DOJ is now investigating.

March 18, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro subway construction, Metro meetings, Representative Friedman, Culver City plans and more

March 17, 2025
See all posts