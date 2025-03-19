Metro Tests Foothill A Line Extension, Authority Prepares to Construct Next Segment

After turning over the Glendora to Pomona segment of the A Line light rail to Metro, the Foothill Gold Line Extension Construction Authority is awaiting the final offer from engineering firm Kiewit for the design and build of the A Line’s next extension to Montclair. According to the Authority, the offer is expected this month for the fully-approved project.

Foothill Gold Line - now A Line - map showing extensions to Pomona (completed, opening soon), and Montclair (construction soon)

Metro is busy safety testing the substantially completed 9-mile Azusa to Pomona rail extension, including conducting emergency drills with local first responders. Also, the new stations are undergoing some last minute changes (new taller TAP fare gates) and the completion of other assorted “punch list items.”

In the meantime, construction crews are preparing the Pomona to Montclair segment, doing utility potholing to assess site conditions.

Workers use a potholing machine to check for utility lines.

First responders gather for a clinic on emergency procedures along the rail line.

In a construction update this week, Construction Authority CEO Habib Balian acknowledged the volatility of the current economic climate, and the impact it may have on extending the project. Balian warned of likely “increasing risk and cost for contractors, including increasing wages due to insufficient supply of workers, increasing prices for materials and services that started before the recently announced tariffs, as well as longer lead times for receiving materials.”

As of now, a Montclair extension groundbreaking date is still being determined. From there, construction is expected to take approximately five years.

Prior to the Pomona extension opening, the cities (Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona), the Construction Authority, and Metro will host station dedication events. Dedication ceremony dates announced earlier are being rescheduled. The new dates will be announced shortly and will be reported here and on Streetsblog social media.

Streetsblog's San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. "Foothill Transit. Going Good Places."