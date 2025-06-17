Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:29 AM PDT on June 17, 2025

DTLA curfew map – same boundaries, new time

  • Southland ICE Raids/Protests Continue
    • Mayor Trims Curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (LAist, NBC4, KTLA) - some details at city curfew guidance page
    • Today, Appeals Court To Hear CA National Guard Case (KABC, LB Post)
    • Feds Plan To Continue Mass Deportations (KTLA)
    • Sheriff Dept. Shot Police Dept. In Aftermath Of No Kings Protest (Public Press)
    • KTLA, KABC Speak With Protesters Injured By PD Fire
    • L.A. Taco Explains ICE Raids At Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet
    • Bystanders Intervene Against ICE Raid In Upland (NBC4)
    • ICE Raids Make People Afraid To Leave Home (LAT, Capital & Main) Raids/Protests Impacting Economy (LAist)
    • Boyle Heights Like A Ghost Town (LAT) Bass Urges Angelinos Support BH (BH Beat)
    • L.A. Podcast Reviews the Past Week's High- and Lowlights
    • L.A. Press Club Sues City Over LAPD Mistreatment of Journos (LAT, NPR, Daily News) [Disclosure: SBLA is a member of L.A. Press Club]
  • Nick Andert Analyzes Sepulveda Rail EIR (YouTube)
    • Getty Museum Cheerleads For Subpar Monorail Alternative (Bluesky)
  • Santa Monica OKs Bikes In Some Bus Lanes (SMDP)
  • Malibu Taking Input On PCH Speed Camera Plan (SMDP)
  • Glendale Closing Intersection For Complete St. Revamp (News-Press)
  • Pasadena Rejects Bids For Raymond Traffic Calming Project (Pasadena Today)
  • Carnage: Fatal Crash On 101 Freeway In NoHo (KTLA, KABC)
  • Hot Weather, Bad Air To Continue (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

June 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Reclaiming Our Streets

June 16, 2025
Parking

Eliminating Municipal Parking Requirements Does Not Equate To Zero-Parking Homes

No, the Blumenfield-Raman parking reform motion will not result in a proliferation of "parking-free developments"

June 12, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

June 12, 2025
bike lanes

L.A. City Committee Advances Bike Lane Enforcement, Path Maintenance, and Measure HLA Ordinance

L.A. City is taking steps toward improved bike path maintenance, implementing camera enforcement of bike lanes, and further codifying Measure HLA.

June 11, 2025
See all posts