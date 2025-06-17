Tuesday’s Headlines

- Southland ICE Raids/Protests Continue
- Mayor Trims Curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (LAist, NBC4, KTLA) - some details at city curfew guidance page
- Today, Appeals Court To Hear CA National Guard Case (KABC, LB Post)
- Feds Plan To Continue Mass Deportations (KTLA)
- Sheriff Dept. Shot Police Dept. In Aftermath Of No Kings Protest (Public Press)
- KTLA, KABC Speak With Protesters Injured By PD Fire
- L.A. Taco Explains ICE Raids At Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet
- Bystanders Intervene Against ICE Raid In Upland (NBC4)
- ICE Raids Make People Afraid To Leave Home (LAT, Capital & Main) Raids/Protests Impacting Economy (LAist)
- Boyle Heights Like A Ghost Town (LAT) Bass Urges Angelinos Support BH (BH Beat)
- L.A. Podcast Reviews the Past Week's High- and Lowlights
- L.A. Press Club Sues City Over LAPD Mistreatment of Journos (LAT, NPR, Daily News) [Disclosure: SBLA is a member of L.A. Press Club]
- Nick Andert Analyzes Sepulveda Rail EIR (YouTube)
- Getty Museum Cheerleads For Subpar Monorail Alternative (Bluesky)
- Santa Monica OKs Bikes In Some Bus Lanes (SMDP)
- Malibu Taking Input On PCH Speed Camera Plan (SMDP)
- Glendale Closing Intersection For Complete St. Revamp (News-Press)
- Pasadena Rejects Bids For Raymond Traffic Calming Project (Pasadena Today)
- Carnage: Fatal Crash On 101 Freeway In NoHo (KTLA, KABC)
- Hot Weather, Bad Air To Continue (KTLA)
