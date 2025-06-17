This Week In Livable Streets

Two open streets events this Sunday - CicLAvia and Active Streets - plus Leimert Park Village Markets, Metro committees, Foothill A Line stations, and more.

Wednesday and Thursday 6/18-19 - Metro board committes will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage

Friday 6/20 - The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority and the city of Pomona will host a 1:30 p.m. dedication ceremony for the new Pomona North Station on the soon-to-open Metro A Line extension. The address is 205 Santa Fe Street in Pomona, next to the Pomona North Metrolink Station. Details at event flier

Saturday 6/21 - The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority and the city of La Verne will host a 10 a.m. dedication ceremony for the new La Verne/Fairplex A Line Station, where service will start soon. The address is 2327 Arrow Highway in La Verne. Details at event flier

Saturday and Sunday 6/21-22 - Celebrate the opening of the new Leimert Park Village Markets at the Leimert Park K Line Station. Festivities start at 11 a.m. Saturday. Details and register at Leimert Park Village . Sunday features bike and Metro Loop Cultural Adventure ride to CicLAvia - register at Leimert Park Village

CicLAvia returns to Central Avenue this Sunday June 22

Sunday 6/22 - CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday with a 6.4-mile route mostly on Central Avenue. Check out the Watts Towers, the historic Jazz District, the new Rail-to-Rail path , and more! Participants can start anywhere along the open streets route and walk/bike/skate/etc. for as much or as little as you choose. The free event is easily accessible via Metro rail; disembark at the San Pedro Street Station or the Watts/103rd Street Station on the Metro A Line. Details at CicLAvia event page . Event is presented by Metro.

Mission at Twilight Active Streets is this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org