Agency Watch

Monday’s Headlines: Reclaiming Our Streets

10:55 AM PDT on June 16, 2025

The No Kings rally in Madison, WI was incredibly chill. Although immigrants are nervous and cautious here, they have not yet been aggressively targeted in the same way folks have been in L.A. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.

It is gutting to be 2000 miles from L.A. as the Trump administration's assault on the City of Angels and surrounding communities continues. The distance brings home both how targeted the assault is and how it is being used to put immigrant communities around the country on notice.

The speed with which Angelenos mobilized to defend our neighbors and the ferocity with which they reclaimed the narrative about who belongs here has been something to behold. But outside of the protest zones, quiet streets and empty spaces speak to the deep trauma the rhetoric and the raids are inflicting.

Communities under siege:

  • Fears of racial profiling rise as Border Patrol conducts ‘roving patrols,’ detains U.S. citizens (LAT)
  • Dozens of heavily armed ICE agents swarm popular L.A. County swap meet (KTLA; Spectrum)
  • Chasing ICE: The mad scramble to track immigration raids across L.A. County (LAT)
  • Why car washes have been so vulnerable to raids (Spectrum)
  • MacArthur Park goes quiet amid ICE sweeps. ‘They’re targeting people that look like me’ (LAT); L.A. neighborhoods clear out as immigration raids send people underground (LAT)
  • These L.A. Taquerías Are Temporarily Closing Doors As ICE Raids Continue (L.A. TACO)
  • ICE Confirmed Abductions at Taco Truck in East L.A. (L.A. TACO)
  • “Hija, I’m so sorry, ICE got me.” LA families share life after being torn apart by ICE (LA Public Press)
  • Fear of ICE is driving local immigrants away from school, work, even the grocery store (LB Post)
  • ‘We held our ground’: LA health clinic describes close encounter with immigration agents (LAist)
  • Immigration Raids Add to Absence Crisis for Schools (NYT)
  • Video shows military style vehicle used in immigration raid in Compton (LAT)
  • A poem for occupied Los Angeles (CALÓ News)
  • Healing workshops in response to ICE raids (CALÓ News)

The long arm of the law(s)

  • EPA drops legal case against major Trump donor Geo Group over misuse of harmful disinfectant in ICE facility (CALÓ News/ProPublica)
  • ICE raids in Los Angeles spook homebuilding industry mid labor shortages (Real Deal)
  • LAPD is illegally sharing license plate data with ICE and Border Patrol (LA Public Press)
  • Last week, ICE called for a halt on investigations of the agricultural industry, including meatpackers, restaurants and hotels (NYT); inside Trump's turnaround on those raids (NYT); After early reprieve from immigration enforcement, farming industry reckons with raids (NPR)
  • By Sunday night, Trump was again looking to ramp up deportations, this time making it much clearer that he was explicitly punishing sanctuary cities (AP)
  • He misled the public about his last big immigration sweep. Now he’s leading the Border Patrol in LA (CalMatters)
  • California Democrats give in to GOP criticism on money set aside to aid immigrants with legal services, tighten rules for defense fund (CalMatters)

Speaking up, getting shut down

  • Why they protest: Voices from the downtown L.A. ICE demonstrations (LAT)
  • ICE protester seriously injured by rubber bullet shot to the groin (KTLA)
  • Journalists dodge rubber bullets in covering L.A. immigration protests (NPR); the chaotic and aggressive law enforcement response even saw LAPD getting shot at with less lethals by LASD (People's City Council)
  • SUV driver plows through 'No Kings' protesters in Riverside, injuring one, and flees the scene (KTLA)
  • Protester injured by hit-and-run driver in downtown Los Angeles (NBCLA)
  • 35 taken into custody downtown during ‘No Kings’ protests, 561 total arrested in last week (LAT)
  • CHIRLA responds to being targeted by the Trump admin (CBS); so does Unión del Barrio (UdeB)

In other news...

  • Witness: Driver of car that plowed into crowd outside SoFi Stadium was trying to ‘get people’s attention’ (KTLA)
  • CHSRA responds to FRA, disputes administration’s core findings (Mass Transit)
  • Why California won't give up the dream of high-speed rail (LAT op ed)
  • Sun Valley residents are fed up with recycling facility pollution. Can a California bill help? (LAist)
  • Could Vienna be the model for how to tackle the housing crisis and climate change? (LAist)
  • California Faces Rough Fire Season as US Forest Service Work Becomes More Politicized (KQED)
  • A museum in Northridge is dedicated to the culture and history of San Fernando Valley (Daily News)

Get more headlines at Streetsblog CAL and Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman
@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

