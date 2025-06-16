Monday’s Headlines: Reclaiming Our Streets

It is gutting to be 2000 miles from L.A. as the Trump administration's assault on the City of Angels and surrounding communities continues. The distance brings home both how targeted the assault is and how it is being used to put immigrant communities around the country on notice.

The speed with which Angelenos mobilized to defend our neighbors and the ferocity with which they reclaimed the narrative about who belongs here has been something to behold. But outside of the protest zones, quiet streets and empty spaces speak to the deep trauma the rhetoric and the raids are inflicting.

Communities under siege:

The long arm of the law(s)

EPA drops legal case against major Trump donor Geo Group over misuse of harmful disinfectant in ICE facility ( CALÓ News/ProPublica

ICE raids in Los Angeles spook homebuilding industry mid labor shortages ( Real Deal

LAPD is illegally sharing license plate data with ICE and Border Patrol ( LA Public Press

Last week, ICE called for a halt on investigations of the agricultural industry, including meatpackers, restaurants and hotels ( NYT ); inside Trump's turnaround on those raids ( NYT ); After early reprieve from immigration enforcement, farming industry reckons with raids ( NPR

By Sunday night, Trump was again looking to ramp up deportations, this time making it much clearer that he was explicitly punishing sanctuary cities ( AP

He misled the public about his last big immigration sweep. Now he’s leading the Border Patrol in LA ( CalMatters

California Democrats give in to GOP criticism on money set aside to aid immigrants with legal services, tighten rules for defense fund ( CalMatters

Speaking up, getting shut down

In other news...

Witness: Driver of car that plowed into crowd outside SoFi Stadium was trying to ‘get people’s attention’ ( KTLA

CHSRA responds to FRA, disputes administration’s core findings ( Mass Transit

Why California won't give up the dream of high-speed rail ( LAT op ed

Sun Valley residents are fed up with recycling facility pollution. Can a California bill help? ( LAist

Could Vienna be the model for how to tackle the housing crisis and climate change? ( LAist

California Faces Rough Fire Season as US Forest Service Work Becomes More Politicized ( KQED

A museum in Northridge is dedicated to the culture and history of San Fernando Valley ( Daily News

Get more headlines at Streetsblog CAL and Streetsblog USA