Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

12:43 PM PDT on June 13, 2025

California National Guard in DTLA earlier this week. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Curfew, Protests, Raids Continue (NBC4)
    • Bass Calls Out MAGA Lies About L.A., Raids (LAT)
      • LAT Fact-Checks ICE/Protest Assertions
    • Senator Padilla Handcuffed At Homeland Security Press Conference (LAT, LAist, NBC4)
    • Homeland Security Sec'y Noem Attends Huntington Park ICE Raid (KTLA, KCAL)
    • National Guard Stays After Whipsaw Court Rulings (LAist, LB Post, KTLA)
    • LAPD Anti-Protest Response Breaks CA Law (LAist)
    • Feds Going After Groups Supporting Immigrants and Protestors (Public Press)
    • Downey Suffering From ICE Raids (LAT)
  • Caltrans Report: Lots Of Drivers Cheat In Carpool Lanes (KTLA)
  • 63-Apt Mixed Use Nearly Complete Near MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Newhall Crash (SC Signal)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Parking

Eliminating Municipal Parking Requirements Does Not Equate To Zero-Parking Homes

No, the Blumenfield-Raman parking reform motion will not result in a proliferation of "parking-free developments"

June 12, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

June 12, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
bike lanes

L.A. City Committee Advances Bike Lane Enforcement, Path Maintenance, and Measure HLA Ordinance

L.A. City is taking steps toward improved bike path maintenance, implementing camera enforcement of bike lanes, and further codifying Measure HLA.

June 11, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

June 11, 2025
Civil Rights

Eyes on the Street: ICE Protests Continue in Downtown L.A.

Standoffs continue for fifth day. Protestors again closed the 101 Freeway.

June 10, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

June 10, 2025
See all posts