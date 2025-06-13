Friday’s Headlines

- Curfew, Protests, Raids Continue (NBC4)
- Bass Calls Out MAGA Lies About L.A., Raids (LAT)
- LAT Fact-Checks ICE/Protest Assertions
- Senator Padilla Handcuffed At Homeland Security Press Conference (LAT, LAist, NBC4)
- Homeland Security Sec'y Noem Attends Huntington Park ICE Raid (KTLA, KCAL)
- National Guard Stays After Whipsaw Court Rulings (LAist, LB Post, KTLA)
- LAPD Anti-Protest Response Breaks CA Law (LAist)
- Feds Going After Groups Supporting Immigrants and Protestors (Public Press)
- Downey Suffering From ICE Raids (LAT)
- Caltrans Report: Lots Of Drivers Cheat In Carpool Lanes (KTLA)
- 63-Apt Mixed Use Nearly Complete Near MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Newhall Crash (SC Signal)
