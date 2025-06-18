Wednesday’s Headlines

- Arrests Dropped, Mayor Lifted Curfew (LAist, Daily News)
- Bystanders Swept Into Police Violence In DTLA (L.A. Taco)
- Raided Westlake Home Depot Now Has Immigrant Resource Center (Public Press)
- LAPD Wants Extra $12M To Cover Protest Overtime (Public Press)
- ICE Raids and Protests Response in Pico Rivera (SGV Tribune, ABC7, KCAL, NBC4)
- Trump Sends In 2,000 More National Guard Troops (NBC4, KCAL)
- Metro Scrambles For Olympics Bus Funding (LAT)
- Waymo Expands So Cal Service Area (NBC4, KCAL)
- Santa Clarita Historic Oil Refinery Opens As Park (SC Signal)
- Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Hollywood Store, Flees (Daily News)
- SoCal Heat and Air Advisories In Effect (LAist, LAT, KTLA)
- Federal Cuts Worsen Wildfire Dangers (LAT)
