Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:40 AM PDT on June 18, 2025

No Kings protest in West Los Angeles. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Arrests Dropped, Mayor Lifted Curfew (LAist, Daily News)
  • Bystanders Swept Into Police Violence In DTLA (L.A. Taco)
  • Raided Westlake Home Depot Now Has Immigrant Resource Center (Public Press)
  • LAPD Wants Extra $12M To Cover Protest Overtime (Public Press)
  • ICE Raids and Protests Response in Pico Rivera (SGV Tribune, ABC7, KCAL, NBC4)
  • Trump Sends In 2,000 More National Guard Troops (NBC4, KCAL)
  • Metro Scrambles For Olympics Bus Funding (LAT)
  • Waymo Expands So Cal Service Area (NBC4, KCAL)
  • Santa Clarita Historic Oil Refinery Opens As Park (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Hollywood Store, Flees (Daily News)
  • SoCal Heat and Air Advisories In Effect (LAist, LAT, KTLA)
    • Federal Cuts Worsen Wildfire Dangers (LAT)

