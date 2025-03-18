Skip to Content
LAPD

LAPD Appears to Have Fired More than a Dozen Shots at Unarmed Man During South L.A. Traffic Stop Friday Night, Killing Him

35-year-old Mario Sanchez had been holding a cellphone. The California DOJ is now investigating.

4:38 PM PDT on March 18, 2025

LAPD shot and killed an unarmed man during a traffic stop Friday night. It is the eighth shooting by LAPD this year.

On March 14, 2025, at 10:20:28 p.m. LAPD officers called in code six for a traffic stop at Imperial and Broadway. Thirty seconds later, the officer had calmly radioed back to say they were closer to Spring Street.

At some point in the next minute and ten seconds, all hell broke lose. At 10:22:09, the officer was back on the radio, shouting that shots had been fired and she needed help.

She then requested an ambulance and a backup unit that had a shield.

"Suspect is armed!" she said.

The "suspect" was not armed.

According to the statement LAPD released yesterday, 35-year-old Mario Sanchez had been holding a cellphone. The coroner's brief (which labels him as Mario Torres) notes he had been killed by a shot to the head.

LAPD's statement indicates Sanchez had initially been stopped for driving erratically. But the tactics described in the statement suggest the officers treated it like a high risk stop - never approaching the vehicle and broadcasting commands from behind their vehicle doors instead.

Per LAPD, when officers told Sanchez to lower his windows and place his hands outside the vehicle, he yelled profanity at the officers, exited the car, and "removed a dark object from his waistband area," which he "quickly pointed" at them. The officers then opened fire.

Images from the scene are astonishing, showing the officers unloaded well over a dozen rounds on Sanchez. A screen grab from ABC7's broadcast suggests the passenger officer fired at least nine rounds (below). The report described the driver's vehicle as "riddled with bullets."

Footage from KCAL (below) suggests that passenger officer may have fired a dozen or more just on their own, and that the driver officer fired at least six or seven.

The sheer number of shots fired was likely why KCAL initially noted that it had "not been revealed" whether the man had opened fire on officers.

But it would have been immediately revealed if he had.

Instead, LAPD's first official statement, posted to Twitter several hours after the shooting was incredibly scarce on details. So much so that it suggests that the claim being made now - that Sanchez pointed a cellphone at officers - may not be supported by incident footage.

Because Sanchez was unarmed, the Department of Justice will conduct an independent review, as is required by A.B. 1506.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not yet been released.

This is the eighth shooting by LAPD this year.

Find LAPD's official statement here.

This is a developing story.

Sahra Sulaiman
@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

