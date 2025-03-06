Thursday’s Headlines

- Glendale Starts Construction On La Crescenta Ave. Project, Including Bikeway (CV Weekly)
- Metro Adding More Gates At MacArthur Park Station (SBLA Bluesky)
- Tiny Homes Are A Flawed Solution For L.A. (Public Press)
- L.A. City Struggles To Pay For Crossing Guards (Spectrum1)
- E-Scooter Theft Rising In L.A. (Crosstown)
- 194-Unit Affordable Housing Planned By G Line Balboa Station (Urbanize)
- WeHo Reduces Trees In Weavers Walk Plan (Beverly Press, WeHo Online)
- River Wetland Park Under Construction At NELA Bowtie Site (Urbanize)
- San Clemente Adding New Bus Route (Voice of OC)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures NoHo Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Study: L.A. Needs More Park Spaces (Wave)
