Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:53 AM PST on March 6, 2025

New station gates at MacArthur Park B/D Line Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Glendale Starts Construction On La Crescenta Ave. Project, Including Bikeway (CV Weekly)
  • Metro Adding More Gates At MacArthur Park Station (SBLA Bluesky)
  • Tiny Homes Are A Flawed Solution For L.A. (Public Press)
  • L.A. City Struggles To Pay For Crossing Guards (Spectrum1)
  • E-Scooter Theft Rising In L.A. (Crosstown)
  • 194-Unit Affordable Housing Planned By G Line Balboa Station (Urbanize)
  • WeHo Reduces Trees In Weavers Walk Plan (Beverly Press, WeHo Online)
  • River Wetland Park Under Construction At NELA Bowtie Site (Urbanize)
  • San Clemente Adding New Bus Route (Voice of OC)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures NoHo Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Person Walking On 5 Freeway In Sylmar (KABC, SC Signal, KHTS)
    • Driver Crashes Into NoHo Supermarket (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Terrifying Motorcycle Crash On 210 Freeway In Irwindale (KABC)
    • Driver Crashes Through Fence Into Pacoima Wash Channel (KCAL)
  • Study: L.A. Needs More Park Spaces (Wave)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton
@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streetsblog CAL

New Report Quantifies Five Years of Caltrans Freeway Expansion, including Demolitions

Over the past five year period, Caltrans tore down 623 homes and businesses, to make way for 553 new miles of highway lanes

March 5, 2025
SGV

Open Streets Return to El Monte this November

The route from North to South paints a picture of the town’s cultural fabric

March 5, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

March 4, 2025
See all posts