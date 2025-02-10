This Week In Livable Streets

It's a big week for Measure HLA with two key meetings both on Wednesday, also: Culver Councilmember Bubba Fish, South El Monte Bike Rodeo, Metro DTLA construction and more.
- Tuesday 2/11 - Metro will host a 12 noon webinar on two downtown L.A. projects under construction: Division 20 Portal Widening and Turnback Facility, and Link Union Station run-through tracks. Division 20 is the expanded/revamped railyard supporting Metro's D Line subway extensions. The Union Station cut-through tracks expand Union Station capacity, including setting the table for future CA High-Speed Rail. Details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 2/12 - There will be an 8:30 a.m. joint meeting of the Los Angeles City Council's Transportation and Public Works Committees that includes two items on implementation of Measure HLA, which requires planned bus/bike/walk be installed during street resurfacing. Details at SBLA coverage and meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 2/12 - Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual happy hour event with Culver City Councilmember Bubba Fish. Details at SFA event. (SBLA interviewed Fish last November).
- Wednesday 2/12 - The L.A. City Planning Department will host a 6 p.m. virtual information session on its draft HLA Standard Elements Table, released last week. The standard elements document proposes specifics regarding the minimum bus, bike and walk facilities that the city will install as part of Measure HLA compliance. Find meeting sign-up link at last week's SBLA post; additional information at Streets for All alert.
- Saturday 2/15 - ActiveSGV will host a 10 a.m. South El Monte Bike Rodeo starting at 10 a.m. at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details at Eventbrite.
- Next week - starting Monday 2/17 Metro buses will use on-bus cameras to issue $293 citations to drivers parked in bus lanes or at bus stops. Expect faster and more reliable bus rides, with fewer drivers blocking lanes and stops! Metro/LADOT Bus Lane Enforcement information at SBLA coverage or Metro's The Source. Get the word out: never park in the bus lane!
- Next week - Sunday 2/23 - CicLAvia returns with CicLAvia - West Adams meets University Park presented by Metro.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org